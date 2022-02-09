Don & Annette Prevost

In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness and love that the family of Don & Annette memorialize their wedding anniversary. On February 20, 2022, Don & Annette would have been married for 62 years and together they celebrated nearly 61 years of love with family and friends.

Don & Annette were loved by everyone who was fortunate to have known them and are missed in every way possible. Family and friends are still reeling from their passing that took place nearly 11 months apart. Don and Annette were perfect examples of what amazing Parents, Grand Parents, Great Grand Parents and friends are meant to be.

They are missed every day.

Always Loved, Never Forgotten, Forever Missed.

Obituary