In Loving Memory of Richard Allan MacMillan ~ who lost his life in his light aircraft, the ‘Foggy Miss’, September 8, 1969.

.Faintly heard that well remembered drone.

Of a distant aircraft flying home.

Silent thoughts and memories dear,

Treasured more each passing year.

I hear your voice in the silent hours,

When all is quiet and still,

I feel the touch of your hand

Guiding and helping me; I always will.

Thank you Dear Richard, for these memories.

So precious they hold you near.

Love Always, Sharon Obituary