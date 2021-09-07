Richard Allan MacMillan

In Loving Memory of Richard Allan MacMillan ~ who lost his life in his light aircraft, the ‘Foggy Miss’, September 8, 1969.

.Faintly heard that well remembered drone.
Of a distant aircraft flying home.
Silent thoughts and memories dear,
Treasured more each passing year.
I hear your voice in the silent hours,
When all is quiet and still,
I feel the touch of your hand
Guiding and helping me; I always will.
Thank you Dear Richard, for these memories.
So precious they hold you near.
Love Always, Sharon Obituary

Just Posted

Riders whip around the YoYo at the Alberni District Fall Fair in 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Port Alberni’s Fall Fair mixes virtual and in-person events

Close to 75 protesters with signs marched between FIr Park Village and Echo Village long-term care homes in Port Alberni on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 to advocate for better conditions and management at the facilities. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Supporters protest conditions at pair of Port Alberni long-term care homes

Terry Good, centre, celebrates his winning fish with fishing partners George Gerard and Brad Dunn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Nanaimo fisher nets top prize at Port Alberni Salmon Derby

A construction worker lifts a piece of plywood onto sawhorses on top of the helipad outside the West Coast General Hospital’s emergency department on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Work has begun on the $6.25-million emergency department expansion. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Construction begins on West Coast General Hospital expansion