In Loving Memory of Richard Allan MacMillan ~ who lost his life in his light aircraft, the ‘Foggy Miss’, September 8, 1969.
.Faintly heard that well remembered drone.
Of a distant aircraft flying home.
Silent thoughts and memories dear,
Treasured more each passing year.
I hear your voice in the silent hours,
When all is quiet and still,
I feel the touch of your hand
Guiding and helping me; I always will.
Thank you Dear Richard, for these memories.
So precious they hold you near.
Love Always, Sharon Obituary