LETTER: Canadians are becoming too entitled

To the Editor,

Those who are genuinely concerned about a loss of ‘Canadian values’ (rather than really being hung up on race) should take comfort that with each generation of non-white immigration here there’ll be greater temptation, if not pressure, for new generations’ young people to embrace our social freedoms thus culture.

In my youth here, where I’ve resided for about the last half-century, it had been virtually all Caucasian. Now, however, Caucasians appear to be in the minority, as there’s been a great influx of residents of eastern and southern Asian heritage. Yet they, or at least their teenagers and young adults, appear to be happily blending in.

But is our ‘Canadian values’ culture really so laudable to begin with?

For instance, the strong work ethic exceptionally practised by new immigrants (and migrants) is demonstrably notable in the produce harvesting sector. It’s typically hump-busting work that almost all post second- or third-generation Canadians won’t tolerate for themselves. I can imagine such labourers being significantly more productive than their average ‘Canadian values’ counterparts.

When I go to the local library, Asian-heritage youth predominantly compose those studying hard for their future. Conversely, my fellow white males (though younger than I) are mostly those either surfing the internet’s visuals or (the youngest ones) playing some form of peer-interactive video game. Although, the latter group’s racial makeup appears to become more mixed the younger they get.

I personally wish that these motivated teens, seemingly too busy with their studies to bully some unfortunate school peer, were my contemporaries in high school.

Perhaps most commendable is the humility and accommodation, even when it’s unjust. Like the East Asian senior with me on the elevator car: she apologized to a white lady who rushed into the car upon the doors opening, even though etiquette says the right of way belongs to those exiting. The white lady just looked at her as she marched in, like she in fact was in the right. To this day I wish I’d said something.

For me, the downside of such ‘Canadian values’ assimilation can be the gradual acquisition of a strong sense of entitlement.

Frank Sterle Jr.,

White Rock