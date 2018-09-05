LETTER: More services needed for people with mental illnesses

I am very happy to hear people with mental illness are coming to Port Alberni to access services

To the Editor,

In my opinion, I am very happy to hear people with mental illness are coming to Port Alberni to access services to get the help they need.

You cannot see mental illness unless people are not on medication and they are acting out. Your friend or neighbour may have a mental illness that you don’t know about. People do not want to talk about mental illness in fear that they will be judged by others.

I believe we need MORE places on the Island where people can access mental health and addiction services.

Laura Humphries,

Port Alberni

