Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
“They were isolated inside and didn’t see us drive by. So what do we do?”
Regatta association says event will be planned for 2021 as long as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual
Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands
Spence is one of several artists whose work is showing online at DRAW Gallery
Warning comes ahead of May long weekend
Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here
Visitors advised to follow physical distancing protocols as day use returns to selected parks May 14
Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic
The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs
Between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre
Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work
‘It was hard not to be able to hug him and our family’
Spence is one of several artists whose work is showing online at DRAW Gallery
Sara Thomas to appear in court May 19 in Duncan
Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia
Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual
COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet