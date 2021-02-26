Cooking with fresh, seasonal, local food

– Words by Susan Lundy Photography by Don Denton
Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
A Q&A with Executive Chef Ken Nakano, Inn at Laurel Point
– Words by Susan Lundy Photography by Don Denton
Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
Historic train station needs seismic upgrades
YakFest is a B.C.-based monthly women’s event held online via Zoom
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on Vancouver Island’s tourism industry
Bamfield volunteer fire department also funded
The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region
Sidney’s Star Cinema using popcorn sales to prop up COVID-plagued bottom line
Tammy Bouvette was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge
B.C. education minister announced expansion of mask-wearing rules in middle, high school but not elementary students
The country joins more than a dozen others in giving the shot the green light
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Team to consist of SD68 and Island Health staff, according to B.C. Ministry of Education
More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health
Teachers still adjusting to mask and cleaning rules, pressures from outside and within
Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested
Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding
Team to consist of SD68 and Island Health staff, according to B.C. Ministry of Education
$1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program
The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region
Historic train station needs seismic upgrades
Allison Crowe’s rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah closes out the movie