Denim Daze

’70s-style fashion on the road and in the music studio

  • Apr. 8, 2020 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Katherine Suna Photography by Lia Crowe

Explore love, passion and music — and the point at which they all intersect — in retro denim looks. Boulevard travels on a dreamer’s journey into this season’s casual-chic approach to ’70s-style fashion. Channel your inner Debbie Harry, John Lennon, or Sonny & Cher with embroidered jackets, layers of denim-on-denim, wrap skirts, delicate lace, striped knits, knee- high boots, and vintage, high-rise jeans.

On Izabel: Striped top ($54) and yellow corduroy jacket ($129), both by ESPRIT, and wide-leg cropped denim pant ($95) by JAG, all from Damsels Fashion Collections; snake-print hoop earrings ($24) by Etereo and white, sleek suede “Denise” dress bootie ($129) by En Thread, all from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Adrian: Diamond cable knit turtleneck ($108) by Guess from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre; galactic blue performance slim-fit denim pants ($159) by DU/ER from NYLA Fresh Thread; and vintage leather jacket from model’s own private collection.

On Izabel: Striped “Rebecca” sweater with button sleeve details ($79) by GUESS, mid-length denim shorts ($60) by LEVI’S, and snake-print hoop earrings ($24) by Etereo, all from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Adrian: Button-up “Resurrection” denim top ($100) by Superdry, and grey performance slim-fit denim pants ($159) by DU/ER, both from NYLA Fresh Thread.

On Izabel: “Bleona” blue Tencel shirt dress ($179) by Part Two and 501 skinny high-rise “Filiforme” jeans ($118) by LEVI’S, both from Sartorial Boutique; long gold necklace ($24) and gold choker necklace ($30), both by Etereo from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Adrian: Bright floral vines button-up “John Lennon” dress shirt ($145) by English Laundry and grey performance slim-fit denim pants ($159) by DU/ER, both from NYLA Fresh Thread.

On Izabel:

Button-up lace “Tara” top with bell sleeve detail ($139) and denim “Blerina” wrap skirt ($149), both by Part Two from Sartorial Boutique; block heel high-leg boot in brown croc print leather ($240) by ALDO, and snake-print hoop earrings ($24) by Etereo, both from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Adrian: Black knit turtleneck ($35), and dark wash stretch skinny jeans ($55) , both by TOPMAN from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

On Izabel: Afina abstract-print long-sleeve shirt ($48) by Vero Moda, cropped denim jacket ($50) by Core Life, both from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre; black wedgie high-rise “Wild Bunch” jean ($118) by LEVI’S from Sartorial Boutique.

On Adrian: Blue-printed button-up shirt ($95) by Superdry, “Panther” trucker denim jacket ($120) by LEVI’S, and galactic blue performance slim fit denim pants ($159) by DU/ER, all from NYLA Fresh Thread.

On Izabel: Salmon-pink mesh top ($45) by Dex, embroidered denim jacket ($138) by Cream and push-up “Christina” jean with embroidered leg hem ($115) by French Dressing Jean “FDJ,” all from Damsels Fashion Collections; white sleek suede “Denise” dress bootie ($129) by En Thread, brown “Legelith” mini crossbody bag ($55) by ALDO, and snake-print hoop earrings ($24) by Etereo, all from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.

Models: Izabel Kazenbroot-Guppy and Adrian Hunjet.

Makeup: Katie Parenteau

Photographed on location in Nanaimo at the private recording studio of Adrian Hunjet and with his 1978 VW Van.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

