Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This is Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she takes a classic black turtleneck and wear it several different ways.

No matter your body shape or size, Appelt proves you can still rock an iconic piece such as black turtleneck.

“You can wear a turtleneck and it’s such a great layering piece for the fall or winter,” she says.

Starting with picking the best turtleneck for you, whether that is a thin material or a longer neck, Kim gives you five different ways to style it.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Handmade Hats From Designer Maria Curcic

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Port Alberni receives provincial funding for inclusive child care

Port Alberni Association for Community Living and Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council set to benefit

Port Alberni trick or treaters receive suspicious treats

Two children received Kinder Surprise eggs full of antibiotic medication

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni call for emergency phones on Hwy. 4 after crash

“It’s not one mayor or one community, it’s going to be regional.”

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tofino, Ucluelet, Swiftsure facing likely fishing closures in 2019

“They’ll be some pretty fast and furious decision making over the next five months or so.”

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

Most Read