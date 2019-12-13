Fired up for winter wear

Firefighter Jason Hodge also helms the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation

  • Dec. 13, 2019 6:30 a.m.
  • Life

-Story by Devon MacKenzie Photography by Lia Crowe

Laid-back is how Oak Bay firefighter Jason Hodge describes his day-to-day look.

“For me, it’s mostly about function and comfort,” explains the father of three.

“I’m happiest and feel the most confident in a pair of jeans or Carhartts and a T-shirt. I find I spend a lot of time changing clothes with the kids around because we’re always getting into something,” he laughs.

A Victoria native and Oak Bay High School grad, Jason works as a full-time firefighter with the Oak Bay Fire Department, and has served as the executive director for the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation for the last four years.

“We’re a 100 per cent non-profit foundation, and everything we raise is put back into the community,” Jason explains. “I was on the job for about two years when I decided to get on board. I really believe in my heart that it’s part of the job as a firefighter to give back to the community, and the best part is I have 25 other members of the department as helpers.”

His day-to-day routine during his shifts consists of riding his bike in to the station, hitting his fitness routine, daily drills, daily maintenance checks of the vehicles and cleaning up around the station. Among their day-to-day activities, the firefighters also conduct building inspections around the municipality and, of course, respond to calls.

“I absolutely love my job and I feel very lucky that I got a job with Oak Bay,” he says. “I love the small-town feel and the tight-knit community. Everyone looks out for each other and it feels like a safe place to be.”

Outside of work, Jason and his family have an active outdoor lifestyle.

“We’re into sports, we love the outdoors and during the summer we like to get up for some boating and fishing at our cabin on Horne Lake. That’s why it’s important to me that my style encompasses function and comfort, because with our lifestyle, I don’t have a lot of time to fuss.”

This winter, on January 4 and 5, Jason and other members of the foundation will be recycling Christmas trees by donation at the fire hall (1703 Monterey Avenue).

“All the proceeds will go towards annual bursaries for Oak Bay High students, and anything above and beyond goes back into our other community initiatives,” explains Jason.

For more information on the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation and the causes it supports, visit oakbayfirefighters.com.

Navy jacket by Barbour ($349) from W&J Wilson Ltd.; navy T-shirt (stylist’s own); jeans by 34 Heritage ($196) from Citizen Clothing.

“Modern Melton” men’s shirt in burnt ($189) by and from ANIAN; jeans by 34 Heritage ($196) from Citizen Clothing.

Grey crew ($98) and toque ($78) by Citizen Goods; jeans by 34 Heritage ($196), all from Citizen Clothing; blue canvas duffel bag ($150) by and from ANIAN.

Photographed on location at the Oak Bay Fire Department’s fire hall at 1703 Monterey Avenue.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Just Posted

Squash Club in Port Alberni has until March 2020 to fix façade that has been under construction for years

Owner Randy Brown says ‘no problem’ to have building fixed by March deadline

Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Port Alberni

Fire chief reminds motorists, pedestrians to be cautious

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns says Scheer’s resignation not surprising

Pressure is on NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, as the lone major party leader remaining in the opposition

Drag racers ask for three-year lease at Alberni Valley Airport to race

AVDRA is pursuing a location for a permanent drag racing facility in Port Alberni

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs acquire veteran forward from QMJHL

Matthew Grouchy set to join the Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 13

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver

‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Attorney General David Eby calls for delay in order to see how two reforms play out

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Couple who bought $120k banana duct-taped to wall say artwork will be ‘iconic’

Pair compared it to Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans,’ which was initially ‘met with mockery’

Race to replace Andrew Scheer could be a crowded one

Many familiar faces, such as Maxime Bernier, Jason Kenney, Doug Ford and Kevin O’Leary, have said no

UPDATE: University student dies, another injured in car crash in Nanaimo

Students part of Vancouver Island University’s automotive program

Owner surrenders dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage to BC SPCA

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Most Read