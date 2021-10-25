Indigenous fashion photographed at Klahoose Wilderness resort by Darren Hull for Boulevard Magazine

Here & now

Indigenous fashion at Klahoose Wilderness Resort

  • Oct. 25, 2021 2:11 p.m.
  • Life

Boulevard visits Klahoose Wilderness Resort, deep in Desolation Sound, to highlight local, Indigenous fashion designers and jewellery makers. Mixing traditional pieces from coastal First Nations with contemporary Indigenous designs, we celebrate the richness of the past with the vibrancy of Indigenous culture today against the backdrop of the breathtaking Klahoose land.

Photography Darren Hull

Styling Sarah D’Arcey

Creative direction Lia Crowe

Makeup Jenny Mckinney

Model Linsay Willier Kendall, represented by Mode Models

Red cape and dress, Ay Lelum; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; rings, Inner Wolf Jewelry; beaded ring, ONLY CHILD Handicrafts; turquoise ring, Vintage; cedar crown: traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook.

Jacket, Sugiit Lukxs Designs by Yolonda Skelton; eagle headdress, traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

Dress, Ay Lelum; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

Top, Sugiit Lukxs Designs by Yolonda Skelton; button blanket and feathers, collaboration by Mona Elliot and artist Rande Cooke, combining a traditional button blanket with a feathered over skirt; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; choker, Giggy’s Beads Boutique.

On Randy Louise Tunic, traditional piece loaned by artist Rande Cook.

Sweater, Ecologyst; pin, Moose Hide Campaign; dress, Ay Lelum; boots, Manitobah Mukluks; earrings, Giggy’s Beads Boutique .

Dress, Ay Lelum; earrings, Coastal Beads Collective; sweater, Ecologyst; boots, Manitobah Mukluks.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Previous story
Good pasta, good karma

Just Posted

Officials from Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Mosaic Forest Management, Tseshaht First Nation join Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne for the official groundbreaking for the Bamfield Main Road resurfacing project, Oct. 18, 2021 at Blenheim Pit. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)
$31M Bamfield Road project breaks new ground for First Nation, Province of B.C.

Diane Naugler, executive director of the NIC Foundation receives $30,000 from NISU staff members Emma Warren, campus and community relations and Carissa Wilson, executive director. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island Students’ Union donates $30,000 for NIC student bursaries

Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen models the Alberni Valley Bulldogs retro night jersey. (SCREENSHOT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs to celebrate league’s 60th anniversary with ‘retro night’

John Jack (Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board chair) and Wahmeesh Ken Watts (Tseshaht First Nation elected Chief Councillor) sign a government-to-government accord at the Tseshaht Administration Building on Oct. 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht First Nation, ACRD build relationship of respect, communication