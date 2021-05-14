Natalie Bahirova. Photo by Lia Crowe

Natalie Bahirova’s Life, Style Etc.

Bagheera boutique owner in love with fashion and retail

  • May. 14, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

Classic, elegant and feminine is how Natalie, owner of the women’s wear boutique Bagheera, describes her personal style.

Originally from the Ukraine, Natalie has a law degree from the the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. However, she began working in retail boutiques when she moved to Victoria.

“I immediately fell in love with fashion and retail,” she says. “Law school taught me resiliency, determination and passion, and I use that every day as a business owner and even more so now.”

Asked what fires her up the most about her work, Natalie says, “Making women happy. I strive to be up to date with the best styles, and it is amazing to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to women in Victoria.”

And what does Natalie love most about living and working here?

“Victoria has such an amazing business and entrepreneurial spirit—everyone supports each other so much. In terms of living, I love all of our plentiful restaurants, our access to the ocean and the ability to be in nature.”

Considering the many years she’s worked as a business owner in Victoria, I ask what quality has led to her continued success.

She says: “Visualization and persistence have led me to many successes and goals.”

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Jeans, dressy top and blazer.

All-time favourite piece: Circolo blue dress jacket.

Favourite pair of shoes: D.A.T.E. sneakers.

Favourite day bag: Luis Vuitton Neverfull GMani lorak

.

Favourite work tool: My MacBook Air.

Favourite jewellery piece: Tiffany blue heart bracelet.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Moisturizer: Chanel Sublimage.

Scent: Fragonard Belle De Nuit. It’s an exquisite perfume from Provence.

Must-have hair product: Oribe Serene.

Beauty secret: Sleep and a routine! I believe in having a nightly beauty routine plus an early bedtime (9 pm).

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Coco Chanel and Madame C.J. Walker. I’m truly inspired by both women who persevered and succeeded under trying times and circumstances.

Piece of art: Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Last great read: Why Nations Fail by Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson.

Favourite musician: Ani Lorak.

Era of time that inspires your style: Paris in the 1920s.

TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Sex and the City.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Cannonau di Sardegna.

Favourite flower: Peonies.

Favourite city to visit: Hvar, Croatia.

Favourite app: Headspace.

Favourite place in the whole world: Victoria. It never fails to amaze me the feeling I get coming off a plane from a trip away.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Family and friends.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionLifestyleStyle

Previous story
Life, Style Etc. with Fashion Stylist Sarah D’Arcey

Just Posted

The North Island College campus in Port Alberni is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College to offer digital and in-person classes this fall

In-person classes will be able to resume in September

B.C. Centre for Disease Control data showing new cases by local health area for the week of May 2-8. (BCCDC image)
Vancouver Island COVID-19 local case counts the lowest they’ve been all year

On some areas of Island, more than 60 per cent of adults have received a vaccine dose

A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

Province reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island Wednesday

Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness walks beside an enormous western red cedar stump in a BCTS-issued cutblock in the Nahmint Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY TJ WATT)
B.C. forestry watchdog finds lack of compliance in Nahmint logging

Forest Practices Board says old growth and biodiversity near Port Alberni are at risk

Port Alberni Fire Dept. deputy chief Wes Patterson, right, and another firefighter monitor the front of a garage at Second Avenue and Argyle Street that burned on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fire starts in empty garage on Argyle Street in Port Alberni

Garage was attached to empty multi-storey commercial building

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

Then-minister Rich Coleman, escorted by Victoria Police, makes his way to the east wing amid a protest blocking the legislature entrances before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. money laundering inquiry testimony ends today with reappearance of Rich Coleman

Responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, Coleman been recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month

Colin Dowler rests in hospital recuperating from wounds suffered from a grizzly bear attack north of Campbell River. He was able to end the struggle by stabbing the bear in the neck with a knife like the one he is holding. Photo submitted
‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 B.C. attack bring him down

Campbell River’s Colin Dowler gets on with his life as his rehabilitation continues

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Meeting police chance to get sense of ‘frustrating’ gang violence situation: minister

Mike Farnworth met with police representatives Thursday following a recent spate of shootings

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager Ken Neden, as he goes over the events of the Qualicum Falls river rescue on Dec. 12, 2020, for a United Kingdom television program “Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera’. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UK TV show spreading news of daring B.C. river rescue across the world

Arrowsmith SAR trio share their accounts for ‘Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera’

Shane Ertmoed’s application for Escorted Temporary Absences was granted following a hearing May 4, 2021. (File photo)
B.C. child-killer an ‘average’ risk to sexually reoffend: Parole Board

Written reasons behind approval of Shane Ertmoed’s request for escorted absences shared

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Submitted)
Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking

Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)
Online council meetings, mail-in voting option to be extended in B.C.

Proposed law makes municipal COVID-19 exceptions permanent

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read