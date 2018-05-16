Who are the superheroes at your child-care centre? Pick up a nomination form and submit it for Port Alberni’s 2018 child-care superheroes. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni parents have until May 23 to nominate their superhero for Childcare Month

Who is your superhero when it comes to your child’s preschool or daycare?

Who is your superhero when it comes to your child’s preschool or daycare?

During Childcare Month in B.C. this May, the Port Alberni chapter of the Early Childhood Educators of B.C. wants to recognize ECE heroes. “Every year we’ve tried to put on an event in the community,” says Christina Dicks from the Alberni Valley Childcare Society.

Last year they held an open house for families; this year they will honour some of the early childhood educators who help run Port Alberni’s childcare centres with a special dinner on Friday, May 25, 6:30 p.m. at Char’s Landing. For this dinner they want to hear from parents about who the city’s childcare superheroes are.

A childcare superhero could be any of the following:

• Infant and Toddler Care

• Daycare

• Preschool

• Before and After School Care

• Family Child Care

• Parent and Child Programs

• Registered Licensed Not Required

In addition to Early Care and Learning Programs your superhero may be

• A member of a Board of Directors

• An Administrator

• Early Intervention Program staff member

• Early Childhood Education and Care Student

• Volunteer

• In memory of

• Recently retired practitioner

Event organizers are looking for the personal stories behind a particular childcare operator’s superhero power. “We’re looking for the everyday someone who touched your life,” says Dicks, who is the Baby Steps program manager at the AV Childcare Society.

“We’re a community that’s really fortunate,” she said. “We have a lot of early years opportunities for our community. It’s the everyday heroes that make those programs available to our children.”

Nominations close on Wednesday, May 23. Forms are available at child care centres around town or included with the Alberni Valley News’ special May 16 print section on Child Care Month. Completed forms need to be e-mailed to ecebcalberni@gmail.com or dropped off at Kiwanis Hilton Children’s Centre (attention: Julie Spencer), 4325 Neill St., Port Alberni.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

