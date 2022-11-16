The bride reimagined

– Styling by Jen Evans Makeup by Jen Clark Photography by Lia Crowe

Bold bouquets and brightly coloured bridal attire. Boulevard explores a new trend in nuptials, where brides are throwing out the rule book and daring to be different. Here’s a chance to create with colour, be inspired by texture and accent with blooms that are sustainable, seasonal and locally grown. Created by Julie Rémy, of Fleuris Studio & Blooms, each floral piece here reinvents wedding ideals with bouquets that highlight individual uniqueness and personality, and show different approaches to the wedding dress, with versions of complexity and simplicity. Photographed at Gabriel Ross in Victoria.

Gaetano Pesce, from Gabriel Ross Inc. The chair is a metaphor for a large comfortable womb and recalls ancient statues of fertility goddesses. Émilie wears a red silk chiffon dress by N 21 ($179) from Turnabout Luxury Resale; florals are by Fleuris Studio & Blooms.

Angelica dress in goldenrod by Ulla Johnson ($1,038) from Bernstein & Gold; floral belt from Fleuris Studio & Blooms.

Poppy blazer by Smythe ($795), Poppy pant by Smythe ($450), both from Bernstein & Gold; silk camisole (stylist’s own); “West Boot” in celery green by Alohas ($328) from Footloose Shoes; greenery by Fleuris Studio & Blooms.

Metallic crop jacket by French Connection ($65), from House of Savoy; evergreen skirt by Fleuris Studio & Blooms; gold metallic shoes ($135) by Chinese Laundry from The Bay.

Headpiece by Fleuris Studio & Blooms; vintage fur coat by Kristina Eberts ($625) from House of Savoy; silk camisole (stylist’s own).

Blue strapless dress by Frock! by Tracy Reese ($68), blue satin shoes by Stuart Weitzman for Browns ($125), blue sequin glasses by Dolce & Gabbana ($250), vintage blue bracelet ($28), all from House of Savoy; “Margot” earrings by Avu Jewelry ($65), blue opaque tights by Narasocks ($19), both from Footloose Shoes; florals by Fleuris Studio & Blooms.

Peach gown by KABU International ($375), cut glass and gold earrings ($68), both from House of Savoy; floral ice cream cone by Fleuris Studio & Blooms.

