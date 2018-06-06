VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

VERNON, B.C. — Yoga is for everyone, or at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch, everything.

Yoga with Goats is back by popular demand at O’Keefe Ranch and kicked off Wednesday, June 6.

Under the watchful gaze of instructor Jennifer Greenwood and a handful of goats on loan from Taylorside Farms, about 20 people got in the groove and let loose in yoga action at the season’s inaugural class.

“It’s just a great outdoor yoga experience. And, seriously, you can’t help but giggle a little and laughter is so good for the soul,” Greenwood said.

“I think they add to the not taking yourself so seriously part of it, which is really good because we can get caught up in everything having to be perfect and the goats don’t let you do that.”

The one-hour class is $20 per person and includes regular admission to the O’Keefe Ranch. Classes run every Wednesday and Saturday in June at 11 a.m.

Beginners are welcome and children are permitted with the company of a guardian. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel. In case of rain, the session will be moved from the grass to the pavilion. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

Related: Get zen with goats at O’Keefe Ranch

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A woman pauses from her yoga activities to pet a goat at O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga with Goats Wednesday, June 6. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Previous story
PAC RIM ACTIVE: Cycling trek to Sproat Lake has tourism potential

Just Posted

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Cycling trek to Sproat Lake has tourism potential

Pleasant trip shows off spectacular views of the Sproat River system

Port Alberni’s Portal Players named runners up at North Island Festival

Port Alberni talent recognized at annual competition

Stallions, Ralla advance to Men’s Spring League basketball finals

Championship games will be June 7 at Alberni District Secondary School gym

EDITORIAL: Alberni merchants ask for change Uptown

Merchants on Third Avenue last week asked the City of Port Alberni… Continue reading

Chronic offenders continue to plague Port Alberni

RCMP Crime Reduction Unit identifed seven chronic offenders in a four-day period

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Longest surviving person with ALS in Vernon walk

Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park

VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet

The disappearance of Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley has been deemed suspicious.

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

Couple were en route from Penticton to Edmonton in November when it disappeared

Former Vancouver Island financial advisor fined $125,000, banned for life

Kenneth Edward Smith violated rules while working for Queensbury Securities Inc. in Nanaimo

Most Read