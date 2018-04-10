Western Commander sunk near Triple Island lighthouse. (Google Map image)

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman has died after suffering an apparent heart attack aboard the Western Commander.

Clyde Dudoward, 70, was a father, grandfather, and well known in the Prince Rupert fishing community.

Dudoward and three other crew were aboard the urchin packer when they issued a mayday call at 9:34 a.m. yesterday near Triple Island, in the northern Hecate Strait. They said the boat was taking on water.

Answering the mayday call were three Coast Guard vessels — CCGS Tanu, CCGS Captain Goddard and CCGS Cape Dauphin — and three crew members from the Prince Rupert-based Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue 64.

“The boat was listing hard to starboard when they arrived on scene,” said Jason van der Valk, director of operations for the RCM-SAR.

Van der Valk said a Coast Guard rescue specialist and some of the crew helped stabilize Dudoward, who was taken to a waiting ambulance on the RCM-SAR vessel and then to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. Doctors were unable to save him.

The Coast Guard stayed on scene and brought the remaining crew off the Western Commander and onto their vessel.

“All attempts to save that vessel didn’t happen,” said van der Valk, and the 75-year-old wooden fishing boat has now sunk.

The Coast Guard is monitoring the scene for environmental pollution from the sunken boat.

Environment Canada issued a gale warning for the north Hecate Strait around noon yesterday, expecting southeast winds of 25 to 35 knots and seas of two to three metres.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Western Commander issued a mayday call at 9:34 a.m. and was listing when the Coast Guard and RCM SAR 64 crews arrived on scene. (RCM SAR 64 photo)

Previous story
‘This is medicine to our family’

Just Posted

Port Alberni Black Sheep lose more than rugby game to Cowichan Piggies

Piggies’ win knocks Alberni down to No. 8 seed in B.C. playoffs

‘This is medicine to our family’

Lucas family thanks Port Alberni for support, vigil after six-year-old boy’s death

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist returns to Char’s Landing

Shari Ulrich will be in Port Alberni on Thursday, April 12

Alberni participates in province-wide Homeless Count

Second homeless count in Port Alberni will take place April 11

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

Trainloads increasing from Alberta to Washington refineries

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Boston Garden chair nets $5,800 for Humboldt Broncos fund

Like many Canadians, West Shore resident Rod Hurst just wanted to help in some way

Most Read

  • B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

    A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

  • ‘This is medicine to our family’

    Lucas family thanks Port Alberni for support, vigil after six-year-old boy’s death