Port Alberni’s Special Olympics skaters earn medals at BC Winter Games

Lucas Bell of Port Alberni performs a routine during the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John, BC, in February 2020. (NICOLE BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY)
Matt MacDonald of Port Alberni moves into his sit spin during a routine at the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John, BC. MacDonald, who competes with Special Olympics, placed second in the Freeskate Men Level 2. (NICOLE BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY)
Kari Trott of Port Alberni finishes her program during the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John, BC. Trott won first place in Freeskate Women Level 3. (NICOLE BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY)
Alex Bell shows his command of balance during his routine at the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John, BC, in February 2020. (NICOLE BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY)
Port Alberni’s Special Olympics skaters returned home from the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John with a few medals.

The BC Winter Games took place from Feb. 20–23 in the northern B.C. community.

Lucas Bell won gold in Freeskate Men Level 2, while Kari Trott won gold in Freeskate Women Level 3.

Matt MacDonald finished in second place in the Freeskate Men Level 2, while Alex Bell finished second in Freeskate Men Level 3.

Port Alberni's Special Olympics skaters earn medals at BC Winter Games

