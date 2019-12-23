1, 2, 3 reasons THIS is where you need to be Dec. 27!

The Jowsey’s team is ready to greet you Dec. 27 for the store’s annual Boxing Week kick-off!

If Santa hasn’t been able to wrap up that special piece of furniture or home accessory you’ve had your eye on, the solution is right here in the Alberni Valley!

Locals will undoubtedly have heard about Jowsey’s Furniture and Mattresses’ day-after-Boxing-Day specials that have folks lining up well before opening … sometimes even the night before, says owner Jennifer Norn, whose grandparents Jack and Aili Jowsey founded the store back in 1947.

“The buzz around this is great – it’s just super fun!”

While Jowsey’s is closed Boxing Day so staff can enjoy the day with family, Dec. 27 will dawn bright and early with three AMAZING door crasher specials:

One person will take home a twin foam mattress for just $1. One person will leave with a Beautyrest queen mattress for just $2. One person will buy a La-z-boy recliner for just $3.

Of course, those who don’t make those first three coveted spots still have LOTS of reasons to visit.

The first 40 people through the door will take home a free memory foam pillow, and shoppers will find some impressive deals on just about everything in the store, right through New Year’s Eve. Highlights include power recliners for just $499 and a lift chair for $899. There’s even a roomy, four-seat sectional with chaise for $997 and a table with four chairs for $497!

“We have fun, they have fun, AND they get to take home some crazy good deals,” Jennifer says.

A few rules also help keep the festivities fun. The Jowsey’s team asks everyone to line up on the Johnston Road side of the store and keep their shopping respectful and safe: In other words, be nice.

Jennifer will remind shoppers of that rule before the doors open, along with the other stipulation: You must find the tag for the mattress or recliner and take it up to the cash desk to claim the item.

You are, however, welcome to drop by 4957 Johnston Rd. ahead of time and see what’s in-store, and watch for the flyer in your Alberni Valley Times!

