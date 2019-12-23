The Jowsey’s team is ready to greet you Dec. 27 for the store’s annual Boxing Week kick-off!

1, 2, 3 reasons THIS is where you need to be Dec. 27!

Give-aways, super sale prices and more await at Jowsey’s

If Santa hasn’t been able to wrap up that special piece of furniture or home accessory you’ve had your eye on, the solution is right here in the Alberni Valley!

Locals will undoubtedly have heard about Jowsey’s Furniture and Mattresses’ day-after-Boxing-Day specials that have folks lining up well before opening … sometimes even the night before, says owner Jennifer Norn, whose grandparents Jack and Aili Jowsey founded the store back in 1947.

“The buzz around this is great – it’s just super fun!”

While Jowsey’s is closed Boxing Day so staff can enjoy the day with family, Dec. 27 will dawn bright and early with three AMAZING door crasher specials:

  1. One person will take home a twin foam mattress for just $1.
  2. One person will leave with a Beautyrest queen mattress for just $2.
  3. One person will buy a La-z-boy recliner for just $3.

Of course, those who don’t make those first three coveted spots still have LOTS of reasons to visit.

The first 40 people through the door will take home a free memory foam pillow, and shoppers will find some impressive deals on just about everything in the store, right through New Year’s Eve. Highlights include power recliners for just $499 and a lift chair for $899. There’s even a roomy, four-seat sectional with chaise for $997 and a table with four chairs for $497!

“We have fun, they have fun, AND they get to take home some crazy good deals,” Jennifer says.

A few rules also help keep the festivities fun. The Jowsey’s team asks everyone to line up on the Johnston Road side of the store and keep their shopping respectful and safe: In other words, be nice.

Jennifer will remind shoppers of that rule before the doors open, along with the other stipulation: You must find the tag for the mattress or recliner and take it up to the cash desk to claim the item.

You are, however, welcome to drop by 4957 Johnston Rd. ahead of time and see what’s in-store, and watch for the flyer in your Alberni Valley Times!

READ MORE: Did someone say Cash Cube?

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Overdose Prevention Guide shares vital resources close to home

Just Posted

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Vancouver Island crash of Courtenay-bound plane

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Trio of Port Alberni RCMP members honoured for subduing a man who stabbed himself

Incident took place in December 2017

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island part of industry-wide struggle: CEO

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island is part of a wider decline in services across Canada

Port Alberni RCMP fill ‘stockings’ for less fortunate

Pair of socks filled with goodies, necessities, will go to people on the street

Port Alberni’s Toy Run members deliver food, toys to help those affected by forestry strike

Annual motorcycle toy run collects donations that help the community year-round

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Vehicle overturns in head-on highway on-ramp crash in Nanaimo

Three patients transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bus loop at Nanaimo mall re-opened after suspicious package incident

RCMP’s explosives disposal unit attended Woodgrove Centre on Saturday evening

Most Read