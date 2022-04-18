3-stream curbside waste collection: Celebrating our success!

It’s been six months since the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District rolled out the three-stream curbside waste collection service within the City of Port Alberni and it’s time to celebrate how much waste has been diverted from the landfill!

Comparing monthly statistics from before the service started to now, we see a 44 per cent decrease in garbage generation – a decrease from 280 to 156 tonnes per month. The recycling collection has increased by 30 per cent, from 49 to 63 tonnes per month, while the new organics collection averaged 158 tonnes per month.

This is great news and shows the positive impact of the 3-stream waste collection service. The benefits from these numbers over time are multiple. Based on the six-month figures, annually the city will:

Generate approximately 950 tonnes of compost

Divert 1,320 tonnes of organic waste from the landfill

Prevent 208,000 m3 of methane gas production

of methane gas production Save approximately 2,577 m3 of landfill space

of landfill space Extend the life of the landfill by 5 years

Save $9 million dollars of costs related to the life of the landfill

Always room for improvement!

The tonnage for recycling has increased and our contamination rate has stayed relatively low but here are a couple reminders for folks to consider.

No flexible plastics, Styrofoam or glass of any sort are permitted in the recycling cart.

Shredded paper is the only exception to this rule and may be put in your recycling cart in a clear plastic bag. Shredded paper can also go into your organics cart if it is loose.

Plastic of any sort, including compostable plastics are not permitted in the organics cart.

As people do spring cleanup, please remember garden hoses, wire and rope are not permitted in the recycling carts.

Earth Day

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 and this year’s theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet.’

We can all do our part, and you can participate by simply going for a walk and picking up litter. This is a great opportunity to connect with a friend and do something beneficial for our planet. Consider making a pledge such as “make memories, not waste” to reduce your footprint and create memories in the process. So many options are available to you, and you’re only limited by your imagination!

Stay in the Know with Sort’nGo!

Visit www.letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions. Questions about sorting and what day your collection is? Download the free Sort'nGo app from your mobile app store for Android and Apple phones.

