Métis Financial Corporation BC has grants, loans and core services to help Métis businesses through the pandemic, and beyond.

A chance to thrive — New financing options for Métis entrepreneurs

Grants, loans and core services for pandemic-relief and long-term growth

Through COVID-19 you’ve worked harder than ever before to keep business going.

Between lockdowns, operating restrictions, and general global economic uncertainty, 2020 will be remembered for generations to come as the year like no other. Métis Financial Corporation BC (MFCBC) has announced new grants and loans that will give you the opportunity to thrive in 2021.

“The idea with the new grants and loans programs is to leave no Métis business behind” says Evan Salter, CEO, MFCBC. “We’ve been able to give about five million dollars in federal loans since May. Not all Métis businesses qualified for the COVID-19 assistance offered earlier in the pandemic but with our new grant programs we can help on many different levels. It’s amazing that these grants are available to so many types of businesses. Younger entrepreneurs, for example, often find it difficult to secure loans because they may not have the experience or the equity. These grants really are open to everyone.”

MFCBC provides COVID-19 grants for:

  • Microbusiness
  • Small, medium and new Business
  • Community-owned Business

The grants help fund operating expenses and will also connect and fund Métis entrepreneurs with skilled consultants who can help navigate these challenging times. These grant programs are time sensitive so Métis entrepreneurs are encouraged to contact the MFCBC office for more information.

“With the addition of our new loans programs, MFCBC can provide a ‘top-up’ to those businesses which received a loan earlier in the pandemic. For those applying for the first time, the loans are even larger,” Salter says.

MFCBC provides COVID-19 loans for:

  • Businesses that did not apply for a COVID-19 Emergency Loan earlier in the pandemic. These businesses are eligible for up to $60,000 with $20,000 forgivable.
  • Businesses that received a COVID-19 Emergency Loan earlier in the pandemic from MFCBC.These businesses are eligible for up to an additional $20,000 with $10,000 forgivable.

MFCBC provides Core Services

While the focus in 2020 was on providing financial assistance to Métis entrepreneurs who experienced a decrease in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MFCBC still provides Core Services such as consulting assistance to help build a Business Plan and offers competitive interest rates and fewer restrictions than commercial lenders such as banks and credit unions.

“Every business case is unique so we encourage all Métis entrepreneurs to contact us. It has been a hard year but MFCBC now has more ways to help Métis entrepreneurs than ever before,” Salter says. “Our new COVID-19 loans and grants are available to help Métis entrepreneurs thrive in 2021, along with our selection of core services that allow us to support our entrepreneurs and leave no Métis business behind.”

To get started visit mfcbc.ca for more information or call: 1.833.399.3926 or email: admin@mfcbc.ca

“It’s been a hard year for many businesses, but so much has changed in the last few months and we’re able to offer lots of new supports. It’s wonderful to be able to help so many deserving Métis business owners.”

With competitive interest rates and fewer restrictions than commercial lenders like banks and credit unions, Métis Financial Corporation BC is the obvious choice for qualifying Métis business owners.

“Every business case is unique, so we encourage all Metis entrepreneurs to get in touch. We may provide financing, even if you’ve encountered road blocks with other lenders,” Salter says. Services are open to Métis citizens and those who self-identify as Métis, living in BC.

To get started, visit metisfinancialbc.com, call 1-833-399-3926 or email admin@mfcbc.ca.

