Achieving wellness in the Alberni Valley can be this easy!

Naomi Nicholson and her husband Ed, left, owners of Secluded Wellness Centre west of Port Alberni, celebrate their eighth anniversary by announcing an expansion of services: acupuncturist Carly Potter, right, has joined the centre. Photo by Susan Quinn/Alberni Valley News

How has your health been lately? Becoming resilient to stress, disease, bacteria and factors influencing mental health has become a large discussion topic in the last decade.

Staying healthy does not always come naturally to us, and many of us have to relearn what it means to be mentally, physically and spiritually healthy.

You may have tried massage, herbal remedies, acupuncture or similar natural methods of dealing with pain, stress, anxiety or other ailments. Naomi Nicholson at Secluded Wellness Centre in Port Alberni sees many people who have reached that place.

“Often, it’s people who have tried everything else and they’re finally willing to give holistic health practises a try,” she says.

The rise and availability of natural treatments for health and wellness has prompted many people to explore other avenues rather than traditional western medicine. More than ever, people are curious about treatments that have not traditionally been offered, and this has led to an emerging natural health field in Canada.

Cannabis education growing

As someone who has had personal health and pain issues and sought alternative forms of treatment, Nicholson found positive results using cannabis-related products after seeing a doctor. She previously hadn’t given much thought to it, she says, “but once I understood the science behind it, my mind was changed.”

After becoming a medical marijuana patient, she took steps to get educated on the properties of cannabis in its various forms, and now counsels clients on the types of products that are on the market. “Legalization of cannabis has opened the dialogue around usage, but I have seen a gap since legalization, and more education is needed for people to stay safe and use responsibly,” she says.

Cannatherapy alternatives in Alberni Valley

Secluded Wellness offers two ways of learning more about cannabis: one-on-one coaching sessions with Nicholson, with a focus on safety and therapeutic ranges; and classroom-style workshops, with information presented in group sessions. You can book an appointment for either service online.

Eight years of wellness

Secluded Wellness recently celebrated its eight-year anniversary in Port Alberni and today offers a range of services designed to help you care for your body and mind. They also include:

The eyes have it – Nicholson will do health readings using iridology, the study of the eye, to help determine genetic strengths or weaknesses in your body. She’ll work with you to develop a lifestyle plan based on the results.

– Nicholson will do health readings using iridology, the study of the eye, to help determine genetic strengths or weaknesses in your body. She’ll work with you to develop a lifestyle plan based on the results. Massage serves many purposes – Whether it’s done to reduce issues like muscle tension and inflammation, or simply for relaxation, massage can be an effective form of therapy. Nicholson offers various styles, from shiatsu to targeted massage addressing digestive or bowel problems. Ask about how you can make your own CBD oil topical using your own products!

Nicholson, is a certified Essential Skills facilitator and FirstHost Indigenous tourism trainer, Massage Provider and Cannabis Educator. Secluded Wellness and Chims Guest House each have their own unit in the modern, new building designed to host wellness activities.

Call or text her at 250-724-6998 or email her to inquire about upcoming education workshops, or to learn more about Secluded Wellness Centre services. Keep up on the latest news on their Facebook page.