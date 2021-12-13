Alberni charity’s spectacular holiday display lights up more than Christmas!

Christmas is a time of traditions and family gatherings. We spend time with friends and bask in the glow of Christmases past, present and future. It’s a time of joy and hope and sometimes, it’s a time for looking back and remembering those no longer with us.

A helping hand

Alberni Valley Hospice Society extends a helping hand to those dealing with grief — during this festive season and throughout the year. This important service is free for all who need it, whether dealing with a life-changing illness, death, or bereavement. They offer practical, emotional and spiritual support for all members in the community who have suffered a loss. Teresa Ludvigson, Executive Director of AHVS notes that,“We are just really glad that we are able to provide help to those who need it at such a difficult time.

Caring for the community one resident at a time takes funding — unfortunately the Alberni Valley Hospice Society does not receive funding from the government and relies completely on donations to operate Ty Watson House and the support services offered at their community office.

This holiday season, you can help keep the lights burning for grieving families and support the work of the society by donating to their festive Christmas Light display — it’s a time for caring and remembering those who we have loved and lost.

Light up the holiday season

Light Up Hospice invites the community to enjoy their spectacular holiday display — day or night! Lights are on throughout December from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring your family down to enjoy a unique Christmas display and support a very worthy cause at the same time.

It’s easy to help! Sponsor an item in the display — everything from a light bulb to a reindeer — receive a tax slip for any donation over $20. Choose from lights, ornaments and hand-painted wooden trees!

The brilliant holiday display is located at the AVHS Community Office at 2579 10th Ave. Sponsor an item by “purchasing” it at the online store or stop by the Community Office where you can make your donation as a symbolic donation in memory of a friend or a loved one who has passed. For more information, check out the website here, or find them on Facebook here.

This COVID-friendly event can be enjoyed on foot, or by car. Enjoy the magic of the holiday season and help to lighten the load for those dealing with grief. This glowing event has been made possible through the generous support of The Coulson Group, The San Group and Canadian Tire.

Community