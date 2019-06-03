Alberni Co-op Members Fueled for Fun on June 8

The Alberni District Co-op team invites Co-op members, their families and friends to come out and meet their team at the Glenwood Sports Centre Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alberni Co-op Members’ Day is coming up fast on Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a Free Pancake Brunch prepared by the Shriners plus so many prizes, just about everyone is a winner!

Kids will have a ball playing games like mini putt; have their faces painted and be amazed by the balloon creations. Kids of all ages can try their luck at bingo and dance to the Alberni Teens Can Rock band playing live music.

Dave Heinrichs, General Manager of the three Alberni District Co-op gas stations and stores, invites Co-op members, their families and friends to come out and meet their team at the Glenwood Sports Centre.

This is a great way to show the Co-op’s appreciation for their members’ friendship and loyalty. And since the members are the owners, it’s a reason to celebrate together the benefits of membership. When members purchase fuel together, they save! Last year, the Alberni District Co-ops returned on average five cents per litre to each member through the annual cash-back. Check out the many benefits of membership.

Asked what it’s been like working over 20 years with Co-op, Dave quickly responded, “it’s been awesome!” Starting in Manitoba, he and his family have gradually moved west, working for Co-op in Saskatchewan, Alberta and the past two years in B.C. Dave added that he and his wife, Vilma, love the beautiful countryside and had no difficulty finding things to do. “We’re at home here,” he says. “We’d like all our members to feel that way too,” so like us on Facebook!

History of the Local Co-op

The Alberni District Co-op has been serving Port Alberni since 1928. In the 1980s the Beaver Creek Road gas bar opened with a bulk department.

In 2000 a gas bar opened on Johnston Road with a touchless car wash. It’s been a hot spot for tourists and locals alike ever since. Why? For the conveniences of picking up anything and everything – from a cappuccino and smoothie, to marked premium fuel for boats, and bags of ice made on-site from reverse osmosis water.

The third location, on the south side of town, opened in 2018 with a brand-new store offering hot food like roller grill hot dogs.

Not Just Gas Stations

It just goes to show that the Alberni Co-ops are not just full-service gas stations and convenience stores. The Co-op also sells home heating fuel in the Bulk Department and has oil furnace installations, repairs and servicing from their Home Heating Team.

Alberni Co-op Summer Driving Tips for Better Gas Mileage

Don’t let your car idle.

Keep your air filter clean.

Fill your tires to the right level (low pressure reduces fuel economy).

And in summer, drive during cooler parts of the day.

