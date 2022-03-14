Alberni co-op provides fuel to keep community organizations going

Our communities are important to us — a fact that’s been made more apparent over the course of the last two years when community became so much more to many of us.

Alberni District Co-op (ADC) has been part of the community for over 94 years, and over that time, they’ve made a point of supporting community groups and charities right here. Home is where the heart is, and our communities are so much more than just a place to live!

A history of giving

As a co-operative, Alberni District Co-op is part of 160 plus Co-ops across Western Canada which help to build, feed and fuel communities. They take being part of those communities to heart and believe in investing in those families, friends, neighbours and the communities that we all share for living, working and playing.

And giving even more

Alberni District Co-op has had the pleasure of investing in many community organizations over the years, but they wanted to do even more. This year, they are proud to introduce the Community Investment Fund to help with those community projects that require larger amounts of funding.

Support for community programs comes though Alberni District Co-op’s Community Investment Fund which supports programs and organizations that provide a necessary service in improving the quality of life within our community.

Is your group eligible?

Applicants should review their project meets the following criteria:

Be a registered non-profit or charitable organization

Support charitable projects of events that are making an impact in the local community

Funding deadlines: Application submission period is Feb. 1 to April 30, 2022 and funding announcements will be made in June.

How to Apply

Funding announcements will be made in June. Applications are available for download at; www.albernico-op.crs. Please ensure your application’s content is visible and legible. If you have any questions, please connect with: marketing@adcoop.ca or call 1-250-723-2831, ext. 2.

Completed applications with supporting documents may be submitted by mail, email, fax or by visiting their Administration Office at: