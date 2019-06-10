The Sept. 5 to 8 Alberni District Fall Fair celebrates successes in the kitchen and garden, on the farm or from hobbies.

Alberni District Fall Fair: Home-grown family fun!

Entries are open for 74th annual fall fair

This summer’s 74th annual Alberni Fall Fair features awesome entertainment, family-friendly activities and midway thrills, but that’s not all that’s captivating people’s attention!

A true fall fair, the Sept. 5 to 8 agricultural showcase is the place to share ideas and inspiration, and celebrate successes in the kitchen and garden, on the farm or from hobbies.

“We’re proud of our agricultural roots and we’ve been celebrating those for 74 years,” says Ann Siddall, fair administrator.

From poultry to pickles and everything in between, people of all ages are sharing their successes – and vying for good-natured bragging rights.

“We’re particularly proud of the variety of entries we get, and we’re getting more younger people entering, especially in the canning and gardening categories. They’re very interested in these agricultural areas,” Siddall says, noting that as the community’s largest event, the fair draws around 18,000 people each year.

“4-H also has a huge display of garden and craft projects as well as livestock,” she adds. “Our barns are really full, and these 4-H members are our best ambassadors – they love talking about their animals!”

Time to start thinking about your entries

While the fair isn’t until September, now’s the time to start planning your entries.

The prize book is out, and in it you’ll find some new classes and lots of familiar favourites.

  • Entries are just $1, and divided according to age; all ages may enter all categories unless specified otherwise.
  • Aug. 30 is the deadline to submit your forms.
  • While vying for prizes – $5, $3 and $1 for first, second and third – the real wins are in the opportunities to share your efforts with friends, family and community.

Young artists can also tap into their talents for the 2019 Fall Fair Junior Fair Board Colouring Contest: Click here for this year’s image and drop off your masterpiece to the fair office by Aug. 30 – you could win an all-day ride pass! Age categories are 3 to 5 years; 6 and 7 years; 8 to 10 years and 10 t0 12 years.

See you at the fair!

Mark your calendars for the 74th annual Alberni Fall Fair, Sept. 5 to 8. “We encourage everyone to come and enjoy yourselves. It’s a real family event,” Siddall says.

 

From crochet to cross-stitch, poultry to pickles, people of all ages are sharing their successes – and vying for good-natured bragging rights in the annual Alberni District Fall Fair.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alberni Co-op Members Fueled for Fun on June 8

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Celebrate the arts in Port Alberni this weekend

Solstice Arts Festival runs June 14, 15 at the Rollin Art Centre

Port Alberni’s Family Food Fest draws a crowd

Codfather Seafood wins first prize for best ribs

West Coast General Hospital gets an outdoor gazebo for patients, families

The $3,000 cost was covered by Canadian Tire, hospital staff

B.C. announces $45 million investment in Ucluelet schools

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser joined Minister of Education Rob Fleming at USS on Thursday.

Second World War amputee veteran reflects on D-Day 75th anniversary

On June 6, 1944, Toronto’s Allan Bacon was one of thousands of… Continue reading

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

UPDATED: Police believe early morning shooting at Vancouver Island coffee shop ‘not a random incident’

Multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning at a popular Courtenay coffee… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Most Read