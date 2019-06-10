Alberni District Fall Fair: Home-grown family fun!

The Sept. 5 to 8 Alberni District Fall Fair celebrates successes in the kitchen and garden, on the farm or from hobbies.

This summer’s 74th annual Alberni Fall Fair features awesome entertainment, family-friendly activities and midway thrills, but that’s not all that’s captivating people’s attention!

A true fall fair, the Sept. 5 to 8 agricultural showcase is the place to share ideas and inspiration, and celebrate successes in the kitchen and garden, on the farm or from hobbies.

“We’re proud of our agricultural roots and we’ve been celebrating those for 74 years,” says Ann Siddall, fair administrator.

From poultry to pickles and everything in between, people of all ages are sharing their successes – and vying for good-natured bragging rights.

“We’re particularly proud of the variety of entries we get, and we’re getting more younger people entering, especially in the canning and gardening categories. They’re very interested in these agricultural areas,” Siddall says, noting that as the community’s largest event, the fair draws around 18,000 people each year.

“4-H also has a huge display of garden and craft projects as well as livestock,” she adds. “Our barns are really full, and these 4-H members are our best ambassadors – they love talking about their animals!”

Time to start thinking about your entries

While the fair isn’t until September, now’s the time to start planning your entries.

The prize book is out, and in it you’ll find some new classes and lots of familiar favourites.

Entries are just $1, and divided according to age; all ages may enter all categories unless specified otherwise.

Aug. 30 is the deadline to submit your forms.

While vying for prizes – $5, $3 and $1 for first, second and third – the real wins are in the opportunities to share your efforts with friends, family and community.

Young artists can also tap into their talents for the 2019 Fall Fair Junior Fair Board Colouring Contest: Click here for this year’s image and drop off your masterpiece to the fair office by Aug. 30 – you could win an all-day ride pass! Age categories are 3 to 5 years; 6 and 7 years; 8 to 10 years and 10 t0 12 years.

See you at the fair!

Mark your calendars for the 74th annual Alberni Fall Fair, Sept. 5 to 8. “We encourage everyone to come and enjoy yourselves. It’s a real family event,” Siddall says.