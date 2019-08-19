With agriculture at the heart of the Alberni District Fall Fair, you know the horse shows, silky chickens and giant sunflowers will be front and centre Sept. 5 to 8!

Alberni Fall Fair shows its agricultural heart!

While you might already have your wristband to ride the midway, or be putting the finishing touches on your parade float, Alberni District Fall Fair festivities are, at their heart, about agriculture.

So when the 74th annual fair comes to Port Alberni Sept. 5 to 8, you know the horse shows, silky chickens and giant sunflowers will be front and centre!

“Agricultural is our roots, and the displays and shows are always a highlight for our visitors,” says Ann Sidall. “Our barns are always full so we know people have a huge interest in checking out the agricultural displays.”

In addition to the 4-H displays, many other producers and those with an interest in our local food source will showcase local efforts, and the Nuu-chah-nulth will highlight traditional foods.

A special Buy BC initiative highlights the local products available right in the Valley – information on the products is also translated into Nuu-chah-nulth – while Sept. 7 lets families have some fun with a mock Home Grown Shopping Experience, hosted by junior fair members. Spectators will receive play money to use to “shop” for their favourite local products or discover something new. At the end, they’ll receive a $10 gift certificate to spend at next weekend’s Farmer’s Market!

In addition to browsing the displays, or taking in the two-day horse show, youngsters can also visit the petting zoo to get up close and personal with some of their favourite animals.

And don’t forget, the Alberni District Fall Fair prize book is out – your chance to share your own agricultural feats and other talents! Entries are just $1 each with the deadline to submit your forms Aug. 30.

Of course, there’s also an array of entertainment on offer:

  • On the Mainstage, The Beatles Experience brings the Fab Four to life Thursday, Sept. 5, with shows at 6 and 8 p.m., with a dance contest during the 6 p.m. show offering a chance to win some awesome prizes. Also on stage Sept. 5 is local singer Lauren Spencer-Smith, while Friday, Sept. 6 brings My Generation, with all the hits you love to sing along to, and on Saturday, Sept. 7, it’s time to groove with Five Alarm Funk.
  • The Alberni Fall Fair parade shares fun, floats, music and more, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the corner of 10th Avenue and Burde Street, delighting fans along the route to Alderwood Street.
  • The high-flying moto-cross action of Global FMX thrills fans Friday and Saturday, while Sunday is the big day for Logger Sports fans! Competition will be especially fierce as four Canadian championships are up for grabs.
  • Westcoast Amusements brings an exciting new swing ride to this year’s Midway. Save with early-bird pricing on your all-day ride passes – just $32 until Sept. 3, and available from Port Alberni 7-11 stores, the Tseshaht Market and the Fall Fair office.

Learn more at albernifair.com and stay up-to-date on all the news on Facebook!

READ MORE: Alberni District Fall Fair: Home-grown family fun

 

Always a highlight of the Alberni District Fall Fair, logger sports return Sunday, Sept. 8, with four Canadian championships up for grabs.

The Beatles Experience brings the Fab Four to life Thursday, Sept. 5, with shows at 6 and 8 p.m. You can even kick up your heels in a dance contest during the 6 p.m. show!

