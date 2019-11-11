Alberni kicks off Christmas season with discounted housewares, linens and more

Flandangles Kitchen and Gifts, Gibson’s Fine Linens hosts customer appreciation event

Alberni’s go-to place for everything kitchen and linen is kicking off the 2019 Christmas season on Thursday, Nov. 14, with its four-day customer appreciation event.

The annual Flandangles Kitchen and Gifts sale, now in its 32nd year, will see regular-priced items on for 25 per cent off, and electronics and food discounted by 10 per cent.

For the first time this year the event will also feature bed and bath products from Gibson’s Fine Linens, which opened over the summer when owner Chris Washington took advantage of a vacancy next door.

With the addition of sister store Gibson’s, the sale will now span 2,500 square feet, and include everything from Christmas decorations to Canadian-made cookware and bedding.

Cookware up to 70 per cent off

Washington said Meyer Housewares Canada will be marked down by even more than other items.

Flandangles proudly carries products from Canada’s only cookware manufacturer, such as sets of pots and pans, and they are currently on sale for up to 70 per cent off.

“Anything already on sale will stay at its sale price during the customer appreciation event,” she said.

Gibson’s Fine Linens

Still, Washington expects the bed and bath items will be some of the fastest to sell out.

Simply due to the size of bedding, such as Egyptian cotton sheet sets, luxurious towels, Canadian-made Cuddledown duvets and specialty red Christmas coverlets, she said the store will have less inventory at the start of the event compared to other products.

“This is our first year of doing the bedding,” she said. “Because it’s only what’s in store, it’s going to move fast.”

Stocking stuffers

Stocking stuffers are also expected to be popular items at the tills.

Washington said they ring through countless ornaments, chocolates and candies every year during the customer appreciation event, and even some more surprising items, such as pickle pickers.

“Pickle pickers allow you to go into your jar and pick a pickle without sticking your whole hand in,” she said of the hot ticket, spring-loaded item.

“Believe it or not we sell tons of scrubbies at Christmas time,” she added. “And electronics always seem to be a big hit.”

To fuel the discount shopping frenzy, Washington said there will be free samples of delicious dips and oils, and maybe even a mulled cider.

The event will run Nov. 14, 15, 16 and 17 during regular store hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Flandangles and Gibson’s Fine Linens are conveniently located at 3036-3rd Ave., uptown in Port Alberni. Call 250-724-5851 to learn more.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Achieving wellness in the Alberni Valley can be this easy!

Just Posted

Language revitalization pole to stay in Port Alberni

Strong community interest leads to change of plans, says First Nations Education Foundation

Salmon Fest derby ticket wins Alberni man $1,000

The last winner of the 48th Port Alberni Salmon Festival has finally… Continue reading

VIDEO: Frequent closures on only highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet expected to continue until Summer of 2020

“We’ve had 400 blasts to date and moved nearly 90,000 cubic metres of material.”

Man stabbed in Port Alberni park

RCMP dog team called out to search for attacker

Alberni business nominated for two Ecostar awards

Second year for Social Root Consulting to be nominated in Social Impact category

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Carbon monoxide poisoning incident brings dangers of the gas to light

Island community adult and child go to hospital for treatment

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Canada became home not only to war brides, but also to war grooms

Soldiers from other countries trained in Canada, fell for Canadian women and settled down post-war

Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry’s anti-immigrant comments

Outrage was building online on Sunday with many on Twitter calling for Cherry to be fired

B.C. VIEWS: Transportation options can be few

Frank Bucholtz is a columnist and former editor with Black Press Media

Three cases of probable vaping-related illness in B.C.: Health Canada

There are seven cases Canada-wide

Neil Young says U.S. dual citizenship stalled because of marijuana use

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a policy stating marijuana use may lack ‘good moral character’

Most Read