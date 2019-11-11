Alberni kicks off Christmas season with discounted housewares, linens and more

Alberni’s go-to place for everything kitchen and linen is kicking off the 2019 Christmas season on Thursday, Nov. 14, with its four-day customer appreciation event.

The annual Flandangles Kitchen and Gifts sale, now in its 32nd year, will see regular-priced items on for 25 per cent off, and electronics and food discounted by 10 per cent.

For the first time this year the event will also feature bed and bath products from Gibson’s Fine Linens, which opened over the summer when owner Chris Washington took advantage of a vacancy next door.

With the addition of sister store Gibson’s, the sale will now span 2,500 square feet, and include everything from Christmas decorations to Canadian-made cookware and bedding.

Cookware up to 70 per cent off

Washington said Meyer Housewares Canada will be marked down by even more than other items.

Flandangles proudly carries products from Canada’s only cookware manufacturer, such as sets of pots and pans, and they are currently on sale for up to 70 per cent off.

“Anything already on sale will stay at its sale price during the customer appreciation event,” she said.

Gibson’s Fine Linens

Still, Washington expects the bed and bath items will be some of the fastest to sell out.

Simply due to the size of bedding, such as Egyptian cotton sheet sets, luxurious towels, Canadian-made Cuddledown duvets and specialty red Christmas coverlets, she said the store will have less inventory at the start of the event compared to other products.

“This is our first year of doing the bedding,” she said. “Because it’s only what’s in store, it’s going to move fast.”

Stocking stuffers

Stocking stuffers are also expected to be popular items at the tills.

Washington said they ring through countless ornaments, chocolates and candies every year during the customer appreciation event, and even some more surprising items, such as pickle pickers.

“Pickle pickers allow you to go into your jar and pick a pickle without sticking your whole hand in,” she said of the hot ticket, spring-loaded item.

“Believe it or not we sell tons of scrubbies at Christmas time,” she added. “And electronics always seem to be a big hit.”

To fuel the discount shopping frenzy, Washington said there will be free samples of delicious dips and oils, and maybe even a mulled cider.

The event will run Nov. 14, 15, 16 and 17 during regular store hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Flandangles and Gibson’s Fine Linens are conveniently located at 3036-3rd Ave., uptown in Port Alberni. Call 250-724-5851 to learn more.