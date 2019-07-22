Alberni’s community cyclery showcases two-wheel tech

Charles Thomas and Lee Blais, co-owners of Jumping Slug Community Cyclery, invite you to check out the latest eBikes and more during their demo day, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. The shop is the Alberni Valley’s source for a huge variety of new and used bicycles and eBikes!

Just what does an athletically inclined West Coast slug have to do with today’s latest cycling technology?

LOTS if said slug happens to be in Port Alberni!

Serving the community for decades as Ozzie’s Cycle, when co-owner Gordon Randall was ready to step away from ownership and into a senior mechanic role, business partner Lee Blais approached local bike enthusiast Charles Thomas to join the team.

The result is Port Alberni’s hip new Jumping Slug Community Cyclery, led by co-owners and bike mechanics Blais and Thomas, with Randall working his “serious mechanic wizarding powers” in the shop, and their knowledgeable sales and tech team sharing collective wisdom and experience of all things bikes and biking!

“Charles has really brought a lot of youthful energy. I’ve been in this business for a long time and we’ve never had the variety and sheer number of bikes available that we have now,” Lee says. “Whether you’re looking for a commuter bike, a mountain bike, a kids’ bike or an eBike, you’ll find it here!”

Discover the possibilities of an eBike

The interest in eBikes in particular is huge as Alberni Valley residents look for cost-effective solutions to high gas and insurance rates, AND a fun way to boost their fitness. It’s also making cycling more accessible. People who haven’t cycled for years, or who have had to cut back with age, now find they’re cycling so much more with the pedal assist.

If you’re ready to explore the possibility of an eBike, including new financing options for as little as $60 per month, come by the Jumping Slug from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 for an eBike demo with the pros. They’ll even have a shuttle if you want to test out an off-road model! And be sure to come hungry – they’ll be firing up the grill for treats from Pete’s Mountain Meats.

Check out the Jumping Slug:

The brands you want: Expanded services have brought a host of sought-after brands of bikes, bike accessories and parts, including Surly, Rocky Mountain, Marin, Brodie and more. “I love finding the perfect bike for someone. Wading through the information online can be challenging for people; we’ve got the expertise and options right here in Port Alberni.”

The service you need! From those minor fixes to a complete overhaul, including eBike services, these folks will fix up your ride in no time! Or bring in your bike and borrow their tools to do the work yourself in their shop.

And because we know you’ll ask … Just what is a jumping slug?! Beyond an awesome bike shop, a dromedary jumping-slug – Hemphillia dromedarius – is an endangered slug that makes its home in old-growth forests of southern BC and western Washington. And that name? It comes from the slug’s ability to actively flip and writhe back and forth when disturbed, likely an anti-predator behaviour.

Visit your local cyclery today

Open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, find the Jumping Slug at the corner of Roger Street and 10th Avenue. You can also visit online at jumpingslug.com or call 250-724-6556, and be sure to follow the Jumping Slug action on Facebook and Instagram!

 

