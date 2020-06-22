And when is the 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot opening?

The 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot remains closed while the ACRD creates a reopening plan to keep staff and visitors safe. In the meantime, recycling is available at the ACRD landfill.

The ACRD office receives approximately 20 calls a day with questions around recycling.

The most common questions?

When is the 3rd Avenue Depot is going to reopen?

Where can I take my electronics and broken TV?

How can I get my money for my bottles?

At this point in time, the 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot remains closed. What? Why?

The ACRD is working on a re-opening plan/design to comply with the new Work Safe BC COVID-19 compliance standards. Currently, the ACRD is doing an assessment and then the identified changes need to be designed and the site will be upgraded.

Once there’s a confirmed timeline regarding reopening, this information will be communicated to the public. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Where can I take all my accumulating recycling? The Alberni Valley Landfill has a recycling depot that’s expanded to include a second recycling station during this time. They accept all the Recycle BC Materials that the 3rd Avenue Depot accepted and it’s a free service with no associated fee. Landfill staff request that all residents have their recycling pre-sorted prior to arrival, to help reduce wait times. Operating hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where can I take my old electronics and other extended stewardship products? Recognizing that people are anxious to get rid of old TVs, electronics and other extended stewardship products, the ACRD is working on extending their stewardship program, while 3rd Avenue is closed. Stay tuned for more information and in the meantime please hang on to these items for a little bit longer.

How can I get my money for my bottles? Some misconception seems to exist that the ACRD is connected to the bottle depot. The bottle depot is independently owned by Encorp Pacific, a separate entity from the ACRD. The ACRD does have a bin for bottles at the landfill in which people can donate their refundable bottles which are donated to local charities.

The bottle depot on 4th Ave. has been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’ve come up with a creative solution to deal with bottles:

Go online at www.return-it.ca and set up an account or alternatively a fundraiser group.

Request ReturnIt labels, which are mailed to your home.

Drop off your refundable bottles (unsorted in a clear bag with your return label attached) and your account is automatically credited.

The Port Alberni drop off is open 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday to Saturday.

As everyone tries to navigate the new COVID reality, the key thing is to be patient – the ACRD is working to ensure that the 3rd Ave Recycling Depot will safe for you and their staff, but until then, you can recycle at the landfill.

For more information on local recycling services, refer to the ACRD website or look check out the Facebook page “Alberni Valley Waste Reduction Education.”

EnvironmentGreen LivingRecycling