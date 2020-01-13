The next Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming Jan. 23 to the Comox Community Centre.

Black Press Media’s Extreme Education and Career Fair is Jan. 23 at Comox Community Centre

Vancouver Island job seekers, get your resumes ready!

Black Press Media’s next Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming to the Comox Community Centre Jan. 23.

Connecting job seekers, career changers, students and lifelong learners with information and opportunities, attendees can meet with exhibitors, learn about different organizations, and discover what positions are available and how they can get involved.

“The career fair will feature more than 50 booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College, VIU, Keystone College , Excel Career College and more, businesses of all sizes – Grieg Seafood, Mowi, 7-Eleven, Weedman, and Insurance Brokers Association of BC to name just a few,” says Jennifer Wood, events coordinator for Black Press Media. “Also included is the RCMP, Work BC, the Western Maritime Institute and much more!”

While the event is promoted across the mid and North Island, exhibitors will represent the whole Island.

“B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 1,000,000 job openings over the next eight years, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training,” Wood says. “With education and employers all together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.”

With those kinds of numbers, “the Black Press career fairs are just as vital for employers – a place where they can focus on potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.”

The number and diversity of participating organizations truly speaks to the necessity of career fairs in today’s job market space, especially here on Vancouver Island.

“Black Press is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers,” Wood says. “We are a job seeker’s paradise, offering opportunities in every sector of today’s job market space, while catering to those in their search of their post-secondary education options. We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place. We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire, and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company. The career and education fair allows a job seeker to consider all options whether it be a post secondary education or perhaps just a job change. The possibilities are endless.”

The Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is free and open to the public — bring your resume and come to the Comox Community Centre, 1855 Noel Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, check out the event check on Facebook!

