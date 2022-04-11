Bold ideas sought for Port Alberni’s historic Train Station

Port Alberni’s historic Train Station is an important catalyst in the revitalization of Port Alberni’s Uptown neighbourhood, and the City invites businesses, individuals and organizations to submit their proposals highlighting their commercial vision for the building. Lyndon Cassell photo

Port Alberni’s historic Train Station is an iconic fixture at the corner of Argyle Street and Kingsway Avenue and today, this testament to the past is now a beacon of opportunity for the city’s future.

The local landmark is an important catalyst in the revitalization of Port Alberni’s Uptown neighbourhood, and the City invites businesses, individuals and organizations to submit their proposals highlighting their commercial vision for the building.

“It’s a truly unique opportunity here in Port Alberni, open to a wide variety of new business considerations,” says Willa Thorpe, Director of Parks, Recreation and Heritage.

Offering the opportunity for new, long-term commercial development and tenancy, seismic upgrades are underway, along with plumbing, electrical and security improvements – essentially, the space is move-in ready. All you need is to make the space your own.

While the exterior is subject to heritage regulations, “the inside is essentially a blank canvas,” Thorpe says.

“We don’t think there’s anything else out there like this and we’re looking for bold, unique ideas – we see it as a destination for locals and visitors alike.”

Here’s what makes the site something special:

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits – The site features three different building structures, with the circa-1911 rail station building and adjoining circa-1950s truck garage included in the offering. The onsite water tower is exempt. The versatile space (two floors in the Train Station area, plus the truck garage) provide countless opportunities for consideration. At the heart of a growing community – Located within a provincially and nationally-recognized heritage building, the train station property is positioned in the heart of this growing Central Island city. Steps from Port Alberni’s beautiful waterfront, the location enjoys ample foot traffic, and proximity to the restaurant, shopping and arts district. Long Term opportunity – The successful applicant will be able to transform the Train Station interior into their own commercial space, with the security of a lease. Businesses, individuals, groups, organizations and social enterprises are all invited to bring their vision to transform this iconic site into a new, thriving enterprise. “We’re very excited to offer this unique opportunity in such a prime location,” Thorpe says.

To learn more about the Train Station building and the call for proposals, check out www.letsconnectpa.ca/train-station-rfp.

A site walk-through for anyone wanting to see the space in-person is scheduled for April 25, with the RFP due June 17, 2022

BusinessHeritagePort Alberni