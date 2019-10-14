Cosy up with a Port Alberni PJ party

There’s something about Christmas that was made for cosy jammies.

Or here in the Alberni Valley, Jamm-eez.

Sewing the handcrafted cotton sleepwear keeps Betty Lavertu busy for the whole year, but local shoppers have just one chance to pick up this year’s selections before Betty and husband Claude head out on the road to some of Western Canada’s largest holiday craft shows.

The fifth annual Jamm-eez open house is coming up Oct. 18 and 19. Everyone is welcome to come browse this year’s selection, including:

Two-piece PJs for ages 18 months to eight years

Nightshirts for girls ages 6 to 11

Pyjama pants for boys and girls ages 8 to 15

Pyjama pants for men and women, including extra-tall

Women’s nighties

“Every year we have all-new prints,” says Betty, who calls on her four young granddaughters to help keep tabs on what’s new and trendy each season. “The big thing for this year is the fun new Christmas patterns for the whole family. It’s perfect for the family photo in front of the tree.”

Through the year, Betty sews – more than 700 pairs of two-piece children’s Jamm-eez alone! – while Claude trims threads and packs, leading up to a whirlwind six-week sales season. Families count on seeing their new PJs under the tree each year, so it’s no surprise 90 per cent of her clients are return customers.

While you won’t find plaid PJs – you can find those just about everywhere, after all – you will find fun fishing, hiking or tool motifs for the guys, for example. Avocados are everywhere these days – including on Jamm-eez – along with cacti, feathers, llamas, unicorns and more.

“And of course, there’s no end of fun things for the kids,” Betty says.

All Jamm-eez are sewn from quality, 100-per-cent-cotton flannel, ensuring an easy-care product you can pop in the washer and dryer without worrying about shrinking, Betty notes.

And if a newborn is on your gift list, you’ll also find cute sets of two receiving blankets and bib, or over-the-head toddler bibs.

Visit the Jamm-eez fifth annual open house at at 4353 Southgate Rd. this Friday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call Betty Lavertu at 250-723-4819 or email ragamuffins@telus.net.