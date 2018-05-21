Centra Cares Foundation will once again give away a full house of windows to a family in need.

Deserving families sought for home renovation contest

Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest returns

Do you know a deserving family who could use help with housing upgrades? Nominate them for the Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest!

During the month of May, the Centra Cares Foundation wants to give away a full house of windows to a family in need, but they need your help to nominate a deserving family.

We know that home renovations can be expensive, so the Centra Cares Foundation is here to provide windows, valued at up to $15,000.

To nominate a family (or yourself), simply answer the following questions:

• Why are you or the person you are nominating deserving of this prize valued at $15,000?

• What does this family mean to you or the community?

• How has this family impacted those around them?

• How will this impact them if chosen?

The Centra Cares Foundation will accept nominations until May 31, 2018. Nominate a neighbour, friend, family member, or even yourself by visiting the contest page, or by checking out their Facebook page and sending a direct message to @centrawindows. Video submissions will also be accepted. Don’t forget to share the news with your family and friends!

“My son and I were so blessed to be one of the winners in 2017, and I cannot describe how thankful we are,” recalls the Dutchak family. “To be honest, it still hasn’t completely sunk in – it’s still surreal to see our new windows and live much more comfortably. Being a single mother and having my son delay his education to invest in this home, the blessing of having our windows done by Centra literally changes our lives. Our Hydro bills have gone down, it feels so nice in our home, there is no cold draft that we had to deal with, and it’s just awesome. You changed our lives for the better and provided a better path for my son and his future.”

– Dutchak Family, Nanaimo

The opportunity to make a difference in the health, safety, and most importantly the lives of a deserving family is so important. When people think of much-needed home renovations they look to the interior of their home. Often they neglect one of the most significant pieces of a home renovation project: their windows.

Last year, the Centra Cares Foundation had an overwhelming response, with entries coming from all over B.C., and they want do it all over again.

Stay tuned! The winner will be announced the week of June 25.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alberni marks a decade of Ty Watson House

Just Posted

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are past: Coulson

The famed Martin Mars air tankers continue to draw interest from potential… Continue reading

Port Alberni man dies in single-vehicle collision

Pickup truck with three occupants went off the road on first day of May long weekend

Alberni hosts Island track and field championship

Secondary schools compete at Bob Dailey Stadium

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

Friends and family playing huge role in search for Vancouver Island man

Volunteers from the public join forces with SAR crews

Chilliwack Chiefs make history with first RBC Cup win

In front of a huge and noisy crowd, the Chiefs claimed their first-ever national junior A title.

Mid Island’s Lego community creating, co-operating

Mid Island Lego Users Group is always looking for creative new members

UPDATED: Majority of flood evacuees in Kootenay-Boundary allowed to return home

Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night

B.C. Lions bring back 6-time all-star offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye

He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Vancouver climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2

B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

Flood and fire predictions have poor track record so far

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

Most Read