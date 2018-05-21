Do you know a deserving Alberni Valley non-profit that could use $10,000?

Pot Luck Ceramics calls for your feedback during its Spotlight on the Community

The Pot Luck Cottage showcases beautifully functional cookware and dishes crafted in Catalonia.

Locals know Alberni Valley as a vibrant city where numerous non-profit organizations and volunteers work to build an even better community.

Pot Luck Ceramics wants to hear about them.

Fully run by volunteers, Pot Luck Ceramics raises funds through the sale of Catalonian terra cotta creations, which it then distributes to deserving local organizations.

The Mediterranean atmosphere of Pot Luck Cottage is the perfect backdrop for the beautifully functional cookware ideal for oven or barbecue, and shoppers love the often colourful Spanish dinnerware that looks equally lovely on the dining table or patio.

Even better is knowing the proceeds from their purchase support vital work in their community, says Helma Swinkels, CEO of Pot Luck Ceramics.

Founded initially as a co-operative, with an eye to supporting the kitchen at the Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s Ty Watson House, today co-op members also consider other non-profit programs working to improve quality of life in the community.

“We never ask for a donation, We ask people to buy something beautiful and something they can use that will help the quality of life here in the Valley,” Swinkels says, noting that in their seven years, Pot luck Ceramics shoppers have helped raise more than $141,000.

“Not only do they love the ceramics, but they have that feel-good feeling knowing they’re giving back, and the product really does sell itself,” Swinkels says.

This summer, store visitors can have their say as to where proceeds go. The Pot Luck Ceramics Spotlight on the Community invites residents to visit the store and share why they think a particular local organization should benefit from the fundraising.

On Aug. 18, four finalists will be announced and profiled in the Valley, and residents will be asked to weigh in on which they think should receive a $10,000 donation from Pot Luck Ceramics. Armed with that information, members will consider the public’s feedback, before announcing this year’s recipient at a celebration in the store, Swinkels says. The goal throughout the process is not only to fund well-deserving local initiatives, but to raise the awareness of those programs and organizations.

“I’m really excited about it because it really is going to engage the community,” Swinkels says.

To learn more, visit The Pot Luck Cottage at 4473 Gertrude St. find them online at potluckceramics.ca and follow them on Facebook.

 

The colourful dinnerware is at home in just about every kitchen.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alberni marks a decade of Ty Watson House

Just Posted

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are past: Coulson

The famed Martin Mars air tankers continue to draw interest from potential… Continue reading

Port Alberni man dies in single-vehicle collision

Pickup truck with three occupants went off the road on first day of May long weekend

Alberni hosts Island track and field championship

Secondary schools compete at Bob Dailey Stadium

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

Friends and family playing huge role in search for Vancouver Island man

Volunteers from the public join forces with SAR crews

Chilliwack Chiefs make history with first RBC Cup win

In front of a huge and noisy crowd, the Chiefs claimed their first-ever national junior A title.

Mid Island’s Lego community creating, co-operating

Mid Island Lego Users Group is always looking for creative new members

UPDATED: Majority of flood evacuees in Kootenay-Boundary allowed to return home

Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night

B.C. Lions bring back 6-time all-star offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye

He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Vancouver climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2

B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

Flood and fire predictions have poor track record so far

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

Most Read