The Port Alberni Spring 2020 Home Expo comes to the Glenwood Sports Centre March 7 and 8, with more than 80 exhibitors on hand to answer your questions.

Don’t wait ‘til spring has sprung: It’s home and garden time now!

Meet all the experts at the free Port Alberni Spring 2020 Home Expo, March 7 and 8

Spring is ready to spring, and if that has you dreaming of projects you’d love to undertake around your home and garden, you NEED to be at the Port Alberni Spring Home Expo!

Coming to Glenwood Sports Centre March 7 and 8, the premier show of the year welcomes more than 80 exhibitors, with free admission for the entire weekend.

“We’ve brought all the experts together under one roof, and they’re ready to answer your questions and inspire your vision,” says Evergreen Exhibitions’ Darcy Hope.

So whether you’re planning those last home projects of winter or want to create the backyard of your dreams, local industry experts will be on hand to talk all things home and garden!

Get your home ready for spring

Did your roof, gutters and windows take a beating from winter storms? Get the info you need to see if you need to call in the pros. Maybe a cooler home is on your calendar before the summer heat arrives – talk to the experts about an efficient new heating and cooling system that can boost comfort and cut costs year-round! You can even chat with the BC Hydro team about the latest rebates and incentives.

Those looking for eco-friendly home solutions will be excited to see what’s in-store from this growing market, from harnessing the power of the sun to beeswax products to replace plastics, Hope notes.

Demos & Deals

As you browse the booths, watch for a variety of in-booth demonstrations, plus lots of special-to-the-expo deals providing some of the best prices of the season. And yes, there’s lots of opportunity to win, too!

Plan your visit

With a full weekend to take in the latest and greatest innovations for your home and garden, visiting when it’s a little quieter can provide more opportunity to chat one-on-one with industry experts, Hope notes, suggesting first thing Saturday and Sunday tend to be a little quieter.

If you have specific projects in mind, it pays to create a “plan of attack.” Check out the exhibitor’s map online, or pick up a map at the door to ensure you see all the experts. And because it’s easy to miss someone in your initial sweep, leave time for a second lap to take advantage of all the available expertise.

And remember, home show admission, not to mention all the expert advice, is always free!

  • Saturday, March 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about the Port Alberni Spring Home Expo and all the other Vancouver Island shows on the spring calendar, at homeshowtime.com.

Home and GardenRenovations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

At the Port Alberni Spring 2020 Home Expo, admission AND all the expert advice is free!

Comments are closed

Previous story
What’s in your garbage?

Just Posted

Soapbox derby returns to Alberni’s Argyle Street in July 2020

This year’s race will include an adult racing category

PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors BC raises over $155,000 during 2020 run

Eight-day relay race for PTSD programs falls short of $250,000 goal

West coast marine spill response bases back online for Port Alberni, Ucluelet

Open house planned for March 10 in Port Alberni to go over plans for primary response centre: WCMRC

Bulldogs drop matching 6-3 games to start BCHL playoffs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs to host Game 3 and Game 4 against Nanaimo Clippers

Alberni man gets jail time for locker room thefts at pool

Judge delayed sentencing to ask for victim impact statements

Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

No word whether its associated with blockade protests

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Herring Aid group stages Vancouver Island rally

Supporters gather in Qualicum Beach, want industrial herring fishing suspended

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Most Read