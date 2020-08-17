Don’t want to miss your recycling pick-up? There’s an app for that!

To download the free ACRD Recycling and Waste Wizard app, visit your mobile app store and look for “ACRD COLLECTS.”

Questions about your recycling schedule? Wondering what you can recycle where? Get that information and a whole lot more in a brand new app from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District!

The ACRD Recycling and Waste Wizard app, available for both Apple and android platforms, is an innovative and effective way to communicate with community residents. It will help increase participation in recycling and eventually composting, decrease contamination of recycling materials, increase waste diversion, and empower people to be able to learn where any item can go to be recycled or donated, or if or must go into the garbage.

The Recycling and Waste Wizard isn’t only for people who live in the City of Port Alberni or have curbside collection; it’s for all ACRD residents, including Beaver Creek, Beaufort, Cherry Creek, Tseshaht First Nation, Hupacasath First Nation, Sproat Lake, Bamfield, Ucluelet, Tofino, Long-Beach and Millstream and all First Nations communities.

The app also has the stewardship program items so if you’re wondering if your old electronics, broken coffee makers, etc. can be recycled, the app will point you in the right direction … and give you the location of all the appropriate depots in the whole ACRD!

And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, no problem! Simply suggest that item and it will be researched and added to the Waste Wizard.

Wondering why your recycling hasn’t been picked up yet? Download the app or sign up for notifications and you’ll be notified when your pick-up time may have been rescheduled due to bad weather or a truck breakdown.

For more information on local recycling services, visit the ACRD website at acrd.bc.ca/recycling or check out the Facebook page.

Alberni ValleyGreen LivingRecycling