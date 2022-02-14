Exciting opportunities for all skill sets at Feb. 26 Alberni Job Fair

From the production floor to the head office — find out where you fit at San Group!

Jen Weightman, an Operator at the San Forest Products Port Alberni Sawmill. San Group Inc is hosting a Job Fair on Feb. 26.

Saturday, Feb. 26, residents of Port Alberni and the surrounding area have a rare opportunity to meet all the department heads at San Forest Products Ltd, and learn more about the exciting career paths in the Valley.

Visitors will enjoy a presentation about San Forest Products operations, the company’s commitment to green manufacturing, sustainability and the community, and learn details about many of the job openings. Then they’ll have a chance to chat with department heads and hiring staff to see where their talents fit within the organization.

SanGroup is looking for individuals to support production and the maintenance trades. They are also seeking talented individuals with a skillset in management, supervision, administration, transportation and more.

“The working world has changed, and hiring processes have changed for both employers and job-seekers. This Job Fair allows us to go beyond the resume and get to know potential applicants and their skills. We can describe our needs in more detail, and make recommendations based on the talents people bring to the table,” says Amit Shekar, Communications Coordinator for SanGroup.

SanGroup already employs over 500 people across all operations, and is hiring individuals to support operations in all facilities and departments in Port Alberni.

“Our Reman facility is at various stages of commissioning with the intent to scale up to full production before the end of 2022. It’s a modern facility with state-of-the-art technology. Each shift will employ 30 – 40 people running all the equipment,” Shekar says. “This facility takes raw material from supporting sawmills and further manufactures this fibre into finished goods ready for retail distribution. We’re creating value-added products using innovative techniques.”

Some products don’t even use saw blades to shape finished products. In doing so, SanGroup eliminates waste and creates a precise product. Some wood is steamed overnight and sliced to create veneer that is alter mounted to solid wood backing. This process creates zero sawdust, allowing more of each log to be used.

Administration, management, transportation, trades and more

