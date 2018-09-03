See Emily, a Saker Falcon, at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre.

Exciting things are happening at the Wildlife Recovery Centre: Plan your visit today!

Centre opens year-round with host of events and new activities

It’s been a busy time for the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, where plans for this season include year-round opening, new exhibits and a host of events on the calendar!

Located on Errington, just 10 minutes west of Parksville on Highway 4A, the centre is a treasure trove of wildlife experiences, education, wild bird watching and wildlife gardening, all on eight acres of immaculately manicured grounds.

Visitors can view and learn about non-releasable wildlife such as eagles, owls, turkey vultures, ravens, falcons, black bears and more.

“We invite the public to the centre to learn and thrill to view these amazing creatures, but also to support our programs,” says NIWRA’s Jodi Young. “As a rehabilitation centre, education centre and tourist attraction, without you we could not exist – the animals depend on us, but we depend on you.”

Rehabilitation of Vancouver Island wildlife is why they exist, but popular events are planned throughout the year:

  1. During summer, glove-trained birds such as Oliver the owl and Emily the saker falcon are presented Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m.
  2. Planning is underway for Wild Woman Day on Sept. 15, a celebration of women nurtured by and nurturing nature that should not be missed.
  3. Also for your calendar is NIWRA’s annual Mushroom Festival on Oct. 14, it’s a fungi day!
  4. And finally, the centre celebrates the Christmas season with the Magical Nights of Light in December, a fantastic display of laser lights that are even better in the rain or snow.

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Association’s sole focus is on supporting the animals in their care and sharing with you, the public, how you can help. Part of that is having the centre become a Discovery Campus.

Incredible volunteers greet you from the Bear Den Gift Shop as you enter and can direct you to the Eco Room, with animal displays and NIWRA’s award-winning video to view. Venture through the Museum of Nature which leads to NIWRA’s treatment centre and eagle flight enclosure.

Knut’s enclosure, home to the non-releasable black bear Knut, is a must-visit, with bear talks throughout July and August. Continue on to the public viewing area of non-releasable animals, the Magical Field of Stones, the Wildlife Garden and the “new” Aboriginal Story Village (still under construction).

NIWRA is a must-see destination. Bring your family, friends and picnic lunch – you’ll be amazed!

Plan your visit at niwra.org or visit on Facebook. You can also check them out at Black Press’s Focus TV!

Comments are closed

Previous story
Are you ready for the Fair? Here’s 5 (+1 extra) ways to celebrate!

Just Posted

Alberni’s Proteau earns silver in Canadian Mid-Amateur

Competition came down to the wire on fourth playoff hole

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Kakagi brings lyrical folk-rock to Vancouver Island

Winnipeg-based rock band will stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Wildfires led to increased air traffic at Alberni Valley Regional Airport in August

AVRA is not collecting payment from commercial flights yet

Wrap up your summer on one of Vancouver Island’s best beaches

Big read: Fourteen picture-perfect places to catch a few rays this long weekend

Video: B.C. sockeye salmon run creates a beautiful spectacle

The early run of sockeye salmon is creating a beautiful spectacle as they travel up Yard Creek east of Sicamous.

On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

On Day 12 of the provincial election campaign, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current rate of $12 per hour.

Toronto man shot dead while attending memorial, investigators say

Thirty to 40 people were in the park at the time of the shooting and police are asking them to come forward.

Sickly southern resident killer whale ‘J50’ spotted alive

Researchers have been watching the ailing killer whale for weeks.

Photo of BC Wildfire Service unit gets thousands of reactions on Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service’s Stormriders have been battling the Shovel Lake wildfire

Saudi man helps medical students in Canada seek asylum amid diplomatic tensions

A Nova Scotia health official says the pending departure of 59 Saudi Arabian medical residents will result in surgical delays over the coming months.

Wife of Canadian man confined in Cuba considering legal action against Ottawa

Tourist confined in Cuba considers more legal action

Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

Federal labour rules will undergo a legislative rewrite with a new, updated code set to be in place by the time Labour Day rolls around next year, Canada’s employment minister says.

McCain buried at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friend

The burial was private as per the wishes of McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential nominee died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.

Most Read