Why compost? Beyond extending the life of the landfill, composting adds valuable nutrients to soil, supports beneficial microorganism growth, insects and earthworms, helps minimize wind and water erosion by retaining moisture in the soil, encouraging healthy root growth and replenishes exhausted soils by replacing trace minerals.

Why compost? Beyond extending the life of the landfill, composting adds valuable nutrients to soil, supports beneficial microorganism growth, insects and earthworms, helps minimize wind and water erosion by retaining moisture in the soil, encouraging healthy root growth and replenishes exhausted soils by replacing trace minerals.

Food Waste + Composting = Black Gold

Did you know that food and yard waste is not garbage? It is actually a valuable resource that can be transformed into nutrient-rich compost when it is redirected from the landfill. The agricultural community and backyard gardeners often refer to compost as “black gold.”

This is one of the reasons why the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District is introducing the new Sort’nGo Organics roadside collection program this spring: to capitalize on the opportunity for ‘black gold’ and improve the management of our landfill at the same time. Here are some of the benefits:

Value of compost

Composting adds nutrients to soil and fosters the growth of beneficial microorganisms, insects, and earthworms. Compost helps to minimize wind and water erosion by retaining moisture in the soil and encouraging healthy root growth.Compost replenishes exhausted soils by replacing trace minerals and can reduce the need for chemical fertilizers, promoting higher yields of agricultural crops or abundant, vibrant flower gardens.

Extending the life of the landfill

Landfill space is beneficial for long-term waste management and should only be used for materials that cannot be reused or recycled. Food waste contributes 30 to 50 per cent of waste sent to the landfill and uses up a lot of precious landfill space, which is finite. Once residents of the Alberni Valley take part in diverting organics from the landfill using the roadside collection program, we can extend its lifespan by an additional 35 years.

Reduce the production of methane gas

In the landfill, organic waste is buried under layers of other waste and without access to oxygen, it cannot decompose properly. This creates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming and other harmful environmental issues. Without reducing the amount of methane gas, the ACRD will need to invest in costly gas-capture systems to meet current operational standards.

Ability to compost items unsuitable for backyard composting

Hurray for those who are backyard composting! Please continue to do so as this is ideal. The Organics cart will still be handy for the items that are unsuitable for backyard compost. The company processing food waste is utilizing a system that has the ability to break down items such as dairy, grease, bones, and meat. The yard waste component is also handy with regards to larger woody debris that would typically need to be chipped prior to going into a backyard compost.

Residents will be able to access compost

The processing contract states that 10 per cent of the compost created will be made available to the community. Currently the ACRD is working on details about how compost will be accessed, cost, etc.and will share more as the details unfold.

Composting literally transforms what would have been thrown in the trash into an incredibly valuable resource, one that improves the yield of backyard gardens, increasing food security initiatives, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and extends the life of our landfill. By creating a closed loop system, what was once considered garbage becomes “black gold.”

Visit www.letsconnectacrd.ca for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions. Questions about sorting? Download the free Sort’nGo app go from your mobile app store. You can also check out the Facebook Page “Alberni Valley Waste Reduction Education” which has weekly tips and updates for the valley.

Previous story
Action against addiction

Just Posted

Wounded Warriors runner Marissa Morison, representing BC Ambulance Service, runs through Sooke, B.C. on Feb. 7, 2021 during a practice run for the main event. The Vancouver Island run has been tentatively rescheduled to April 11-18. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PENNER, JOHN’S PHOTOGRAPHY)
Wounded Warriors reschedule run to April

Annual February relay run forced to postpone due to COVID-19

NIC’s Port Alberni campus is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Registration open for virtual North Island College graduation

2020 and 2021 graduates can have photos taken in grad regalia

A new sign went up at Port Alberni’s food hub in mid-January 2021. (TWITTER PHOTO)
Port Alberni food hub opens commercial kitchen space

Businesses, charitable organizations and individuals can use the facility

The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Cause of faulty AV Multiplex ammonia readings solved

Facility will reopen Sunday morning (Feb. 21) for regular programming

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni asks public for input on 2021 budget

Meeting must take place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Family and friends compiling victim impact statements to keep David Ennis behind bars.

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

Higher prices at the pump contributed to a one per cent jump in the Consumer Price Index in January 2021 compared to 12 months ago. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Prices for other goods including food also rose, but at a slower pace

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Most Read