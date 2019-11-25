Boutique Belles Amies owner Sheenagh Walker (right) and staff member Linda Whiteman have completed bra fitting courses to better serve customers at their Port Alberni store.

Free ‘fit clinics’ make bra fitting efficient and fun

Bra fitting is a bit of a mystery for many customers.

This is understandable, says Sheenagh Walker of Boutique Belles Amies in Port Alberni, because a woman’s size and shape changes many times in her life.

“There are many different styles and fits to bras that will achieve different looks, different results and different levels of support,” Walker said.

To find the best bra, she said it’s important for customers to find a bra fitter who is patient, professional and knowledgeable.

At Boutique Belles Amies, team members complete bra fitting courses and are keen on continual learning.

What to expect during a bra fitting

Walker advised wearing the bra you usually wear to your bra fitting. “Don’t worry if it doesn’t fit you,” she said. “Good bra fitters can see beyond that and assess your size.”

You should also expect to try on a few bras, which may take 15 to 20 minutes or longer.

To make fitting efficient and fun, Walker said Boutique Belles Amies regularly hosts free “fit clinics” with brand representatives.

“Clinics are great opportunities to get fitted by a brand rep and try on different bras,” she said. “At a clinic we have coming up on Dec. 5, customers will also receive gifts with their purchase.”

How often should bra fitting be done?

Walker recommends being fitted for a bra once a year or when your weight changes.

“When worn and taken care of correctly, a proper-fitting bra lasts about 8 to 12 months,” she said, adding that having a few bras in your wardrobe and rotating them will help them last longer.

“When the band is stretched out, the bra isn’t going to provide support.”

For women who have had breast surgery such as prosthesis or a mastectomy, she added, the best time to do a fitting is generally after six weeks of healing.

“Our goal is to help women find bras and mastectomy products that are comfortable and make them feel confident in their appearance,” she said. “We are here to help, lift and support you.”

If you have questions about the Dec. 5 fit clinic or booking a bra fitting appointment anytime, contact Walker and her team at 250-723-0966.

Boutique Belles Amies also offers quality ladies fashions, sleepwear and swimwear, including chlorine-resistant swimsuits that last years with regular pool use.

Boutique Belles Amies is located at 5344 Argyle St. in Port Alberni. Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

