Freshen up your carpets, rugs and floors for fall!

If you’re like many Alberni Valley residents, fall’s arrival has you spending more time indoors.

And that means you’re likely to notice the summer dirt buildup on carpets, floors and upholstery, especially in high-traffic areas.

When it comes to hiring someone to take on these kind of jobs in your home or office, working with someone with knowledge of the many types of fabrics and cleaning methods is important, says Bob Foster, solo owner-operator of True Clean Carpet Care in Port Alberni.

“Everyone likes to talk to the owner,” says Foster, who has 15 years’ experience in the industry. “In this business it’s kind of unusual to see an owner-operator on the tools, but this way I’m the one who’s accountable for delivering the best workmanship on your home or commercial carpet, rugs, tile and upholstery.”

Looking for a carpet cleaner in Port Alberni? Here’s 5 points to consider:

No carpets? No problem – Many homeowners and business operators have moved away from carpeting in favour of hard surfaces such as tile, laminate, engineered and vinyl plank flooring. “A lot of these engineered floors get a buildup, or develop micro scratches from things like a dog’s claws,” Foster says. “I have the appropriate equipment and the experience in caring for these kinds of materials.” Tile and grout can gleam again – Scrubbing grout is never a fun job, which is why True Clean’s professional tile and grout cleaning is one of their most asked-for services. Ask Foster why he calls this the “crown jewel” of his cleaning services. Taking good care of your high-end rugs – Foster has many years of experience with cleaning high-quality Persian and Oriental rugs and carpets. He’ll take your rug or carpet off site for washing and treat it with the care it deserves. New to the community, not the industry – Bob is an Island-born guy who loves the Valley and the down-to-earth atmosphere. He enjoys helping people and prides himself on quality customer service. Supporting other local entrepreneurs – True Clean is a member of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Foster feels strongly about shopping local. “I do my very best to support locally owned businesses, as they’re the lifeblood of Port Alberni.”

