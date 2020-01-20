From individual pieces comes the big picture of a financial plan

3 steps key to keeping your financial plan on track

There’s a new face at Port Alberni’s AV Financial, but it’s one many in town will recognize!

Born and raised in the Alberni Valley, Michelle Cheetham has known AV Financial’s Aaron Vissia since they were children, so when the opportunity came to join the team, it was the perfect fit.

Bringing a lengthy background – 25 years! – in financial planning, Michelle was excited to join AV, where she can provide clients with a comprehensive kit of financial planning tools.

In addition to financial planners like Michelle and Aaron, AV Financial also provides clients professional services including bookkeeping and tax preparation.

“We’re able to offer clients peace of mind. Your financial plan is like a puzzle and you need to have all the pieces to put it together,” says Michelle, also a passionate curler who you’ll often see at the local rink with family and friends.

Why your plan is different from your neighbours’: That puzzle metaphor? While that’s true for everyone, the final picture it reveals is unique to each individual, and where they are in life.

“We really focus on each individual client because what you need is very different from what your neighbour needs,” Michelle explains.

Questions? Ask!: Needless to say, education is a key component of Michelle’s approach, true whether you’re opening your first RRSP with $25 monthly contributions or a recent retiree wondering how to approach your financial future.

“There are so many life goals and milestones, and I always want clients to feel comfortable asking questions. People can feel intimidated, but I want them to know they have a friendly place to come to ask those questions,” Michelle says.

Check in for a check-up: And that points to the need for a regular “check-up” with your planner, Michelle notes.

“Life changes all the time and your financial plan has to change with it. It’s like getting your car serviced – it helps ensure you’re still on track, and offers a chance to look and any new products and services that have come out.”

The diversity of those differences is exactly what Michelle loves about her profession, especially with a full-service firm like AV Financial.

“I enjoy being able to really focus on helping people reach their goals. With the real community-based team approach we have here, we have the flexibility to focus on the full financial planning picture and helping clients to their best with their money.”

To learn more, visit Michelle and the AV Financial team at 4855 Johnston Rd. in Port Alberni or online at avfinancial.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Black Press Media’s Extreme Education and Career Fair is Jan. 23 at Comox Community Centre
Next story
Alberni CAT connects Families Helping Families

Just Posted

Alberni writer and poet to read at Words on Fire

Chelsea Comeau has her own freelance writing and editing business

North Island College hosting nursing info session

Info sessions will take place Monday, Jan. 27 at Port Alberni and Campbell River campuses

Photographer captures Port Alberni personalities in black and white portraits

Meet John Douglas, Courtney Naesgaard in double exhibit Jan. 18 at Rollin Art Centre

Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant application process for 2020

Nearly $30K available for Port Alberni-based charities

Stray cat with ‘serious burns’ recovering at Alberni SPCA

The BC SPCA’s Alberni-Clayoquot branch is asking members of the public for help with medical costs

Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

A man is still missing in the blizzard

BREAKING: Protesters block access to Vancouver Island ferry terminal in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Itska back in owner’s arms after Island man returns dog taken from Tofino

Shannon Boothman reunited with lost dog Itska on Sunday

After cashing in on QB gambles, Chiefs and 49ers to clash in Super Bowl

KC beats Tennessee, San Francisco dispatches Green Bay to reach NFL title game

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

B.C. VIEWS: Few clouds on Horgan’s horizon

Horgan’s biggest challenge in the remainder of his term will be to keep the economy humming along

Victoria family focuses on ‘letting go, enjoying time together’ after dad gets dementia

Walter Strauss has developed an interest in music and now takes line dancing classes

B.C. forest industry grasps for hope amid seven-month strike, shutdowns, changes

Some experts say this could be worse for forestry than the 2008 financial crisis

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Most Read