From tractor pulls to the Fab Four: Alberni Fall Fair stages awesome entertainment

Always a highlight of the Alberni District Fall Fair, logger sports return Sunday, Sept. 8, with four Canadian championships up for grabs.

We know you love it all, so to help you plan your visit, here’s a look at what’s coming up for the 74th annual fair, Sept. 5 to 8.

Stage sensations

In addition to the array of local entertainers, some big names – and those inspired by the stars – will share their talents on the Mainstage.

You’ll be happy to Let It Be when The Beatles Experience brings the Fab Four to life Thursday, Sept. 5, with shows at 6 and 8 p.m. You can even kick up your heels in a dance contest during the 6 p.m. show for a chance to win some awesome prizes. Also on stage Sept. 5 is local singer Lauren Spencer-Smith!

In honour of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, My Generation rocks the house Friday, Sept. 6, with all the hits you love to sing along to, then get your groove on Saturday, Sept. 7 on when the Vancouver-based Five Alarm Funk entertains.

While the musicians are always a hit with fair-goers, there’s a whole lot more to see, do and enjoy this year!

1. Parade time – The Alberni Fall Fair parade shares fun, floats, music and more, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday morning (Sept. 7) at the corner of 10th Avenue and Burde Street, delighting fans along the route to Alderwood Street.

2. Midway savings – Westcoast Amusements brings a brand new swing ride to this year’s midway! Save with early-bird pricing on your all-day ride passes – just $32 between Aug. 1 and Sept. 3, and available from Port Alberni 7-11 stores, the Tseshaht Market and the Fall Fair office.

3. Logger Sports – Sunday is the big day for logger sports fans! Competition this year will be especially fierce as four Canadian championships are up for grabs.

4. Chainsaw art – Chainsaw carver Ryan Cook – you’ve seen him on HGTV’s Carver Kings – offers dynamic entertainment with an artistic view, working onsite for all four days of the fair. Watch him create and check out his carvings for sale.

5. MotoCross Magic – Back by popular demand, take in the high-flying action of Global FMX Friday and Saturday.

6. Tractor showdown – Back after two years, the Alberni Valley Tractor Show hosts this farm-themed vehicle action Saturday and Sunday, along with heritage farm equipment displays.

7. Home Show is here – More than 60 vendors are expected for this year’s home show, always a popular event with homeowners keen to start planning their fall projects.

And don’t forget, the Alberni District Fall Fair prize book is out – what will you be entering this year? Entries are just $1 each with the deadline to submit your forms Aug. 30.

See you at the fair! Learn more at albernifair.com and stay up-to-date on all the news on Facebook!

