Get a jump start on a rewarding new career!

Are you searching for a great new job? Perhaps looking to get your foot in the door to a rewarding career?

If so, you need to attend the Nanaimo Career and Post-Secondary Event – August 25 at the Country Club Centre Shopping Mall!

The province’s economy is expanding, and many vibrant local businesses are also looking to grow their workforces with the right qualified employees that want to grow and develop with them. Perhaps you already have the skills they’re looking for – you just need to find the right company to suit your goals and values.

Maybe you’re thinking about beginning a career path that requires a post-secondary education that will equip you with the skills and knowledge to make it happen.

Black Press Media has the venue that can provide the connections and resources you need.

The event will feature a wide variety of organizations, and job-seekers will be able to take advantage of the many opportunities that reflect the province’s healthy job market, says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

“There’s no better way to network with such a wide array of businesses and educational institutions – all in one location,” she says. “It really shows the value Black Press Media’s career events have for job-seekers in today’s market. And to be able to do it in person, and have face-to-face discussions about the companies and organizations you’re interested in is even better!”

Why you shouldn’t miss this event

• Plan a career path: Career and Post-Secondary Education Events are hosted across British Columbia and build province-wide connections. Here in the Nanaimo, you can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions like Discovery Community College, and major businesses like Insurance Brokers Association of BC, Berwick Retirement and many more!

• Discover, meet and connect: A career and education event is a great place to discover businesses and educational programs you might not have considered, or learn more about the ones you already have in your sights. The chance to speak with representative of each company or organization and find out what they have to offer is essential.

• Network: With schools and businesses featuring their opportunities in one convenient location, all the information you need to carry out a plan for success is right here!

• A useful event for employers, too: The Labour Market Outlook predicts close to a million job openings over the next decade, and as British Columbia businesses deal with a low unemployment rate, Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – the chance to learn about potential job seekers, and network with other businesses and learn from them as well.

ALL this and … It’s FREE! See you at the Nanaimo Career and Post-Secondary Event, at the Country Club Centre Shopping Mall, 3200 N Island Hwy Nanaimo BC, August 25 11a.m. – 3 p.m.

Take the first step toward your rewarding new career today!

