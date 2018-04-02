Get ready to get healthier!

A change in name and a few new faces have also brought CBI Health a host of new resources to help Alberni Valley residents move and feel better.

Serving the community for 20 years as Rehabilitation in Motion, by joining the CBI Health team, the Port Alberni office now has access to an even greater range of treatments and specialized knowledge, notes Sheena Robertshaw.

“Working within the network of CBI, we have access to a larger collection of resources,” she says.

So much more than injury recovery

While many people associate physiotherapy-related services with injury recovery – and that’s part of it, for sure – so much more is possible, including:

Disability Management

MVA Rehabilitation

Occupational Therapy

Return-to-Work Planning

Pre/Post-Surgical Rehabilitation

The office also works with ICBC, long-term disability and insurance providers to help patients return to work or day-to-day living.

What’s new

New physiotherapist Mackenzie Kemps recently joined the team and is helping Valley residents get moving.

And in addition to all the traditional modalities patients may be most familiar with, including personalized exercise prescriptions focused on rehabilitation, the physiotherapy team now also offers the option of hydrotherapy at the Valley’s Echo Pool.

Typically undertaken in conjunction with other treatments, hydrotherapy can be beneficial for those with decreased mobility, low conditioning and joint replacement recovery. Patients can participate in one or two sessions a week with their physiotherapist, then enjoy similar sessions in the pool on their own, Robertshaw says.

Because prevention is the best medicine

Recognizing that people would rather prevent an injury than spend time recovering from one, the CBI Health kinesiology team offers a variety of services designed to do just that, including Health and Safety Consulting and Workplace Education and Training.

Kinesiologist Alex Dunbar is a big proponent of taking the wellness message out into the community, and is available to for a variety of on-site consultations and group presentations.

And the benefits can be significant. Ergonomic assessments, for example – helping people operate well within their workspace – not only help keep staff healthy and injury-free, but can increase productivity for businesses. “It’s something Alex is really very passionate about,” Robertshaw says.

***

CBI Health in Port Alberni is open Monday to Friday at 2996 2nd Ave., with free parking. Visit online or call 250-723-9675 to book your appointment.