Get the dirt on your home and garden projects!

From garden soil to septic service, this Alberni Valley business has you covered

From spring planting to spring cleaning, one local business has you covered.

Many Valley residents know Hetherington Industries for their septic work, but did you know they’re also your local source for all things soil, compost and gravel?

Or that after you give your workshop, garage or shed a spring cleaning, they’ll accept a lot of those things you can’t safely dispose of elsewhere?

Here’s what you need to know:

For the garden: As the weather warms, more Valley residents are casting an eye to their gardens, and if a new vegetable bed or beautification project in on your to-do list, it’s time to visit the Earth, Land and Sea Compost and Gravelmart. “It’s a full-service gravel mart and the newest addition to the Hetherington Industries family,” says founder and president Peter Hetherington.

Among their most popular products are a fish compost crafted from a mix of local fish and wood fibre, and their topsoil, a 50/50 mix of soil and compost perfect for growing those fruits, flowers and veggies.

Need sand or gravel for your projects? They have that too! Order products for delivery or stop by the Tebo Road site to pick up.

How much soil or mulch will you need? One yard of dirt will cover approximately 324 square feet at a one-inch depth, while one yard of mulch will cover approximately 100 square feet at a three-inch depth. Remember, one cubic yard of dry mulch can weigh between 600 to 800 lbs. or up to half a ton (Note: this weight will increase significantly when product is wet).

For your septic solutions: For many homeowners, spring is also the perfect time to address septic issues, Hetherington says. Septic tanks should be pumped out every two to three years to keep them working at their best and because there’s usually a patch of grass that needs to be re-seeded afterward they’re accessed, spring is a good opportunity to do that.

In addition to those septic solutions, Hetherington is also your local source for portable toilets – good news for anyone planning a large special event or construction project.

For your spring cleaning: Hetherington Industries was founded 35 years ago with battery sales and service, and while they no longer do that, they will accept your used batteries – and much more – for safe disposal from their licensed hazardous waste facility.

The change reflects a greater societal shift, and one Hetherington has been happy to grow with.

“It has blossomed from that – we’re now the largest hazardous waste company on Vancouver Island and the last independently owned hazardous waste company in B.C.,” says Hetherington, who has also welcomed his two sons, Aaron and Corbin, to the family-run business.

So if the warmer weather has you clearing out the garage or shed, visit the reclamation yard at 4715 Roger St. to safely dispose of everything from antifreeze and engine oil to aerosol cans and waste solvents.

To learn more, visit hetheringtonindustries.com.