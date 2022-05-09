Get your creative thinking caps on! School contest to rename the landfill

The Alberni Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is seeking to formally rename the Alberni Valley Landfill to reflect the multiple services offered at the location and the commitment by the ACRD to increase waste diversion rates.

A contest for all school classrooms in the Valley is underway to help the ACRD find a new name that fits. Classes are being asked to suggest new names that better reflect the multiple services that landfill provides.

At our local landfill, we should not just be dumping our garbage – we should be using all the diversion options available to us. The facility has done a lot of upgrading to provide a more comprehensive service and a wide variety of household materials including plastics and overwrap, Styrofoam, glass, bottles, jars, cans, batteries, old computers, old appliances, mattresses can find an alternate end of life.

Since the launch of the three-stream collection service, more than 690 tonnes of organic waste have been diverted from the landfill, which will go a long way to increasing the facility’s lifespan, while reducing harmful greenhouse gases created when organic waste is buried under garbage without access to oxygen. That organic waste is now transformed into nutrient rich compost by our local composting facility, Earth Land & Sea, where it will be used to replenish our community green spaces.

Updating the name of the landfill will further help to generate community awareness of the ACRD waste diversion services available at the facility. These include:

Expanded public tipping area for waste disposal including wood, metal, tires, mattresses, hazardous waste, appliances, drywall and more

Recycling depot drop-off

Return-It beverage container recycling

Stayed tuned for your chance to weigh in. Classes have until May 31 to submit creative names and then the public will be invited to vote on their preferred from a shortlist selected by the ACRD – survey to be posted to LetsConnectACRD in June. All name submissions will be entered to win a draw for a zero-waste pizza party too! Connect with school age children and find out what creative names their class has produced.

Stay in the Know with Sort’nGo!

Visit www.letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions. Questions about sorting and what day your collection is? Download the free Sort’nGo app from your mobile app store for Android and Apple phones. You can also check out the Facebook Page “Sort’nGo – ACRD Recycling & Organics at facebook.com/ACRD.recycles which has weekly tips and updates for the Valley. If you’re a community group or a local business, you can contact the ACRD to arrange for an educational presentation for how to best utilize this service.

