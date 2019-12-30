Get your new year cooking with essentials online workshop!

If you’re a busy person, finding time to attend workshops or other educational sessions can sometimes be tricky.

That’s why many people are turning to online resources for their learning, says Naomi Nicholson, owner-operator of Secluded Wellness Centre in Port Alberni. While many people continue to take advantage of the Centre’s convenient location to receive health and wellness services in person, Naomi also works with clients through online workshops.

The latest addition to that workshop series is Cooking with Instapot, in which she teaches people ways to use this popular cooking device to infuse massage oil with various essential oils and herbs whose healing properties have helped many people.

“We’ve found that people are really looking for this type of training,” Naomi says. “Part of the reason we went online with these workshops is to be able to reach more people.”

Instapot a versatile device

Also known as Instant Pot, the device is described by Naomi as a “cross between a pressure cooker and a rice cooker.” She has found it to be a good way to process herbs, without having a smell wafting through your home. “When the cooking is done and you’re ready to let the steam out, you go outside.” It’s a perfect way to create material for salves, bath bombs and more, she says.

Start your new year feeling good

If you’re looking for a way to gift yourself a good start to 2020 and remove some of the muscle tightness or fatigue you may be feeling, a massage can be a great way to go. Voted by Alberni Valley News readers as Best Massage Provider in 2018 and 2019, Naomi offers various types of treatments, depending upon your preference, comfort level and situation. Troubled by acid reflux, heartburn, or bowel or abdominal pains? Targeted massages can help relieve pain by removing blockages and getting things moving again. You can also book Naomi for your new year’s staff retreat or health-related group gatherings!

Give the gift of health to a friend or loved one

Christmas may be over, but it’s not too late to think about passing along a gift to that special someone. All of the services available at Secluded Wellness Centre can be purchased via a gift certificate for later use. Whether it’s a massage, an Iridology session or other health consultations, or for an online workshop, you can send a gift instantly for an amount of your choosing to be put towards services.

For more information, visit secludedwellness.com, call Naomi at 250-724-6998 or email her at secludedwellness@shaw.ca. Ad you can stay on top of the latest health news on the Secluded Wellness Centre Facebook page.