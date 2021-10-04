Helping Port Alberni look chic, confident and comfortable for nearly 40 years!

Gorgeous clothes that you’ll actually wear, and outfits for dance and gymnastics too

Gayle and her daughter Rebecca run Gayle’s Fashions, which has been open in Port Alberni for nearly 40 years.

If you imagine the perfect clothing store, your mind might start with a giant warehouse with endless selection. You might even picture that warehouse in New York or Milan. But for a stylish person living in Port Alberni, would that really be the perfect store?

With too much selection it would be hard to find clothes that suit your taste. The fashion meccas of New York and Milan may be beautiful, but would you ever find an opportunity to wear those outfits day-to-day?

The perfect clothing store for stylish people in Port Alberni is actually a local boutique with carefully curated clothes selected by two experts who know both global fashion trends and Port Alberni styles. It’s a local institution, that’s been open in various forms for almost four decades: Gayle’s Fashions.

Education and experience

Gayle and her daughter Rebecca run the successful shop, and offer customers a wealth of knowledge. Gayle has a Graduate Degree in Fashion Design from a Los Angeles college, and Rebecca earned a degree in Fashion Merchandising at a Vancouver arts school. Together, they search out fashion choices they know their clientele will appreciate.

“When we order goods for the next season, we do it with our clients in mind,” Gayle says. “We’re not just selling pretty clothes that hang in your closet, they’re clothes you’re going to put on the next day knowing you look and feel great.”

The shop’s quality clothing attracts locals, plus clients from near and far. It’s often frequented by regular out-of-town visitors, and tourists from all over the world!

Dance outfits and accessories

In the early days of Gayle’s Fashions, Gayle combined two passions: fashion and fitness. She taught aerobics classes in her store, and designed her own shiny spandex ensembles. Eventually Gayle and Rebecca phased out the fitness and fashion design, but the store is still a hub for ready-to-wear dance clothing and accessories.

“We carry all the required gear for all the dance schools in town, as well as accessories like dance bags and leg warmers. We have all the footwear for ballet, tap and jazz dance, as well as outfits for gymnastics and ice skating,” Gayle says.

Modern boutique with a west coast feel

Gayle started her first store before having children, and Rebecca was raised at the store and as a little girl would eat her dinner while Gayle led aerobics classes. Now Rebecca is raising her own kids around the store, and Gayle is proudly teaching her grandchildren about animal print and tie-dye!

For the last eight years Gayle’s Fashions has been serving clients a personalized shopping experience out of their customized boutique at Kingsway Crossing. The experienced staff help locals find flattering, functional clothing in a classy store with a hint of west coast decor.

Visit Gayle’s Fashions at Unit C 5262 Argyle Street and follow the store on Facebook and Instagram to browse some of the latest outfits! To shop online, visit shopgaylesfashions.com.

