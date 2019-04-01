Dan Washington and his crew at Aggressive Truck Repair will help keep your big rig on the road and in good shape, from doing routine maintenance to performing commercial vehicle safety inspections.

Hey truckers! Here’s how to keep your commercial vehicle in tip-top shape

Large new shop in Port Alberni brings you peace of mind for your big rig

As a commercial trucker, you do your best to keep your rig on the road, operating safely.

When your vehicle can’t be out there transporting loads or helping you perform other important services, it can cost you time and money, says Dan Washington, general manager with Aggressive Truck Repair in Port Alberni.

As a certified commercial vehicle inspection facility that provides many other services to operators in Port Alberni and beyond, Aggressive can help ensure your truck is reliable and will operate the way you need it to, he says.

Leave the reminders to the professionals

Having to remember when to bring your truck in to be looked over is a thing of the past, as Aggressive sends you or your company a notice when it’s time to come in to their full-service shop on Wallace Street.

“With the system we’ve got, it’ll alert us that your truck is due to be re-certified again. Same thing for the routine maintenance,” Washington says. “It’s one less thing for you to worry about and we make it so you can fly through those inspections.”

You may have become used to that slightly loose steering, worn shocks that leave you bouncing along the highway or the fact your air brake compressor is coming on a lot, he adds. Having elements like those and others inspected regularly can give you peace of mind that you and your load are travelling safely.

Here’s some other reasons to get Aggressive:

  • Qualified tradespeople with plenty of room With a seven-bay shop and five staff, including a team of highly experienced heavy duty diesel mechanics, your rig is in good hands.
  • State of the art equipment The company has invested in the latest electric and electronic diagnostic tools, so technicians can quickly find what might be making your truck not perform at its peak. And having the advanced four-way Earthlift System on hand to raise your entire vehicle makes those inspections “a whole lot easier,” Washington says.
  • They’ll come to you You do your best not to have a breakdown on the road, but sometimes it happens. With a mobile repair unit at the ready, Aggressive can get you rolling again, even if you’re stuck halfway to Tofino.
  • Specializing in Western Star and Freightliner If you drive one of these brands, you’ll find expertise amongst the technicians here, but they’re also adept at servicing other major makes and models, from Volvo to Mack and more – they’ll even service your diesel pickup truck!

*****

You can reach out to Washington via email at dwashington@aggressivetruckrepair.ca, visit them online at aggressivetruckrepair.ca or call 778-419-3304. You can also follow Aggressive Truck Repair on Facebook.

 

The advanced four-way Earthlift System, used to raise your entire vehicle, makes safety inspections “a whole lot easier,” says Aggressive Truck Repair general manager Dan Washington.

