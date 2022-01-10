Is your New Year’s resolution to waste less?

If one of your 2022 resolution is to waste less, the ACRD has some easy suggestions! (AdobeStock)

Reflecting on the past year and setting some goals for 2022 is always a creative process. The 3-stream curbside collection service, introduced this past September by the City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District for all single-family residents within the City of Port Alberni, has done wonders for the Alberni Valley’s waste diversion rates.

Within the four months, more than 600 tonnes of organic waste was diverted from the landfill — the equivalent of three blue whales, the largest animal ever known to have lived on Earth! Residents are fast becoming waste reduction experts and have helped the community surpass the original goal and reach a diversion rate of 60 per cent.

A big thank you to all for working so hard to keep contamination minimal and for sorting and lining carts as per guidelines!

As we continue to reduce, reuse and recycle into 2022, here are a few tips and reminders:

Collection of glass and foam packaging (both white and coloured) has resumed at the depots.

Unsure of where an item goes? Use the Sortn’go app to search and find the correct “end-of-life”destination for your item.

With grocery prices forecast to rise substantially, the most effective way to reduce food waste at home (and save money) is to plan meals and shop smart, so you buy just what you need and use everything you buy.

Eliminate single-use items.

Use reusable rags and cloths for cleaning.

Check that you have your reusable grocery bags before leaving home! Try writing “BAGS” on the top of your grocery list as a reminder or keep them in the back seat where they aren’t as easy to forget.

Consider a circular economy and look for secondhand items and donate used goods to local charities.

Shop at your local farmers’ market. They often rely on less packaging, and many are happy to have you return last week’s berry basket or egg carton.

Use paperless billing.

Consider digital subscriptions for your favourite magazines that you can read on your tablet or computer.

New Service Considered for Electoral Areas

The ACRD is exploring options for expanding the roadside collection service for garbage, recycling and organics (food and yard waste) to the residents of the Alberni Valley’s electoral areas. This includes Beaufort, Sproat Lake, Beaver Creek and Cherry Creek.

Residents in those areas are invited to fill out a short survey at letsconnectacrd.ca/sortngo-electoral-areas, and provide preliminary input from residents about how they currently manage waste, and what services they might be interested in moving forward. Share your opinion in the five-minutes survey and be entered into a prize draw!

Later this month electoral area residents can also participate in one of three open houses to learn more and share what you think about a proposed roadside collection service for your area:

Jan. 25, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Cherry Creek Hall

Jan. 26, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Beaver Creek Hall

Jan. 27, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sproat Lake Hall

If you’re unable to attend an open house there’s also the option of a Zoom info session on Jan. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. Follow the link above to pre-register.

Stay in the Know with Sort’nGo!

Visit letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions. Questions about sorting and what day your collection is? Download the free Sort’nGo app from your mobile app store for Android and Apple phones.

You can also check out facebook.com/ACRD.recycles for weekly tips and updates for the Valley. Community groups and local businesses can also contact the ACRD to arrange for an educational presentation about best utilize this service.

